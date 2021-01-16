If you’re craving some much-needed R&R, we feel you. Staycations are a great way to escape the craziness of your everyday life, without having to deal with the stress that comes along with travel.

What’s great about a staycation is that it can really be whatever you want it to be. From staying at a hotel for a night or two in your hometown to planning special activities you wouldn’t normally do at home, like a full blown spa day, it’s really just a break from your normal schedule. Take advantage of your home and create a staycation that, for a fraction of the price, still feels like an escape.

Before embarking on your staycation, do yourself a favor and clean and put clutter away. Do a deep clean of your house or hire someone to do it for you. Spruce up your space and you’ll feel as though you’ve landed in a chic boutique hotel, which will up the fantasy by at least 125%. And don’t be shy about leaving yourself a discreet chocolate mint on your freshly laundered pillowcase. You don’t need to go crazy, but starting your staycation off with a clean slate will make for a more relaxed stay.

Check out our favorite activities at home that you can do to create a memorable and fun staycation.

Reasons Why a Staycation at Home is Better than a Vacation

Saves Money. Instead of booking a vacation where you need to book travel and a hotel, and cover all of your food costs, you can easily make a weekend special from the comfort of your home, without having to pay any gratuity charges!

No Packing Bags. Forget about over packing, or worst, underpacking. When you’re making the most of your time at home you don’t need to pull out those suitcases. This also means that you can eat a fancy AF meal from the comfort of your everyday sweatpants and no one will have to speak to you about the dress code. Pajamas all weekend, sign us up.

Flexibility. Ditch the 6 a.m. wake-up call to get on the road to beat traffic or get to the airport. When you’re indulging in a staycation you make all of the rules. What time you eat, where you go, and when.

No Travel. Traveling takes a lot of time and is a hassle to get to and from your destination. Avoid all of the frustration and headaches and spend more time doing what you actually want to do.

Hometown Giveback. Now more than ever it’s important to be putting our money back into our communities. Explore your area and support local small businesses. From small shops to restaurants, you can help put money in your neighbors pockets while exploring something you might not have experienced before.

What to Do

A staycation can be anything from simply taking a break from your busy life and relaxing at home to filling you day with activities that you wouldn’t normally do in your home town or city. Whatever it may be, make your staycation feel special by stepping outside of your normal routine and trying something that excites you.

Take a virtual cooking class

Put on your best top chef hat and learn how to whip up a new meal. If you’ve never done it, try taking a pasta-making or sushi-making class. Really, if it’s something you wouldn’t typically make, it’ll be fun to learn a new skill in the kitchen.

Read more: Best Online Cooking Classes

Host a wine or beer tasting

Head to your local liquor store and pick up a sampling of beer or wine. Pick up as many that you want to taste and get ready for hours of fun. If you’re doing this with a partner, you can discuss the notes and taste as you go through and might even discover a new go-to beer or wine. Make a charcuterie board or appetizer plate and get tasting.

Spa day at home

The next best thing to having a relaxing day at the spa is doing it from the comfort of your own home. If you’re going to do it, go all out. Get a fancy robe, light some relaxing candles, put on a spa playlist from Spotify and get your treatments ready to go. Anything from a long relaxing bath with oils to an at-home facial with masks and creams will have you feeling as refreshed as a full day at the spa, without the outrageous price tag.

Try out a new restaurant near you

If you’re not comfortable dining out, or it’s not available in your area, that’s OK! This is a great opportunity to support a local small business and try something new at the same time. Score a table or pick up the phone and place a takeout order with a restaurant you’ve never tried before. Hot tip: Instead of using delivery apps, call restaurants directly so they’ll receive full profits rather than having to give a cut to a delivery service.

Make hot chocolate bombs (and spike them)

If you haven’t seen hot cocoa bombs all over TikTok or social media, you might be living under a rock. They’re all the rage right now and are perfect for a cold winter night during your staycation. For a fun activity, you can DIY the hot cocoa bombs and even add a little liquor for an even sweeter treat. If you’re more into the spiked drink than the activity, you can buy BomBombs. While there are tons of ways to spice up your hot chocolate, our favorite ways are with Bailey’s, Kahlúa, or peppermint schnapps.

Read a vacation book

You might not be able to head to the beach right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pour yourself a refreshing drink and indulge in a page-turning travel book. If your reading list has been growing longer, now is the time to knock a book or two off your list.

Couch marathon

If your normal routine consists of tons of running around, relaxing on the couch could easily be the easiest staycation you’ve ever taken. If you haven’t already conquered your list of show and movie binges, now is the time for lounging. Make sure your marathon has the right ingredients — blankets, pillows, popcorn, comfy clothes, and your favorite pizzeria on speed dial.

Read more: What to Watch Right Now

Get outside

When your days consist of working from home, getting outside for some fresh air is a great change of scenery. If you live in an area with hiking, tackle a new trail that you’ve never tried before. If you’re in a city or area without trails, try walking around a new neighborhood to explore new territory.

Try a new exercise class

If you’ve always wanted to try Pilates or a dance class but never made time to go to the studio, now is the time. Get your blood pumping and try a new workout class. With tons of at-home workouts, you can try something you might have been too nervous to try in-person or a class that isn’t available in your area.

Tackle a DIY project

If you find yourself watching TikTok hacks throughout the week wishing you could transform your boring kitchen table into a cool spray foam table, now is the time. Tackling a project you’ve been wanting to do not only is a fun activity, but you’ll feel a huge sense of reward at the end of your staycation.

Read more: DIY Home Projects You Can Tackle

Editors' Recommendations