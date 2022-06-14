Vrbo Releases Its First Top 10 Vacation Homes of the Year

Chalets, farmhouses, and ocean retreats. If these sound like music to your ears, listen to this song.

Vrbo reviewed hundreds of thousands of whole, private vacation homes, to uncover the outstanding properties included in its inaugural top 10 list of best-in-class vacation homes across the United States. The stunning private domiciles range from sunny, coastal beaches through deep, rolling forests, and into big sky mountains. Vrbo judged places based on high-performing criteria, like guest reviews, 5-star ratings, number of bookings, Premier Host status, and amenities. These prized spots comprise idyllic stays for families and friends with a healthy variety of price points, destinations, types of properties, and design.

“The Vacation Homes of the Year exemplify why families have trusted Vrbo for decades. They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests,” Vrbo spokesperson Alison Kwong said in a press release.

Without further ado, here are the best places to lay your bedroll and pop your suitcases from Vrbo in 2022.

Big Sky, Montana

One thing people may not know is that the North and Northeast entrances to Yellowstone National Park lie in Montana’s remote southwest corner. In the middle of this vast wilderness is Vrbo’s ultimate choice for mountain lodge living.

Located on 20 acres in the mountains adjacent to Yellowstone, this is Shangri-La for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking trails, cross-country ski tracks, mountain bike paths, and fishing holes adorn the land surrounding this area far from the maddening crowd locales. Looking out from a massive wraparound deck (complete with a hot tub), the Big Sky views from this rocky perch are what secured this home’s place on Vrbo’s first-ever list.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Oak, pine, birch, and other hardwoods that surround this modern architecture cabin in Oklahoma’s Broken Bow sit on the western edge of Arkansas’ vast forests, just south of the Ozark Mountains.

The wood continues inside where hardwood-paneled ceilings, walls, and floors make this cabin pet- and family-friendly with extra room for extended families, multi-generational groups, and people traveling with kids. The massive cabin sleeps 18 on top of its spacious outdoor patio, complete with deck chairs and a grill for outdoor feasts.

Outside, Beavers Bend State Park is home to black bears, bald eagles, and pine forest trails, and Broken Bow Lake has islands, beaches, boat ramps, and sweet fishing.

East Hampton, New York

Located on the far end of Long Island, New York City’s movers and shakers have long flocked to this oceanfront retreat to get away from it all, especially during lively summer times. With Vrbo, you can join this lush lifestyle for a quick getaway or a season rubbing shoulders with glitterati.

According to Vrbo, the best short-term rental on the beach is a contemporary “Farmhouse,” a short walk from Georgica Beach. In this case, barn doors are about the only thing rural about this sleek, minimalist, “Fifty Shades of Greige” updated midcentury mansion. An exceptional spread features a sit-in gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a Viking stove, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a wine fridge, and two dishwashers. You can enjoy southern exposure sunlight in the pool-accessible living room, along with a pool house, a grill, and a 15-foot movie screen in the house’s home theater.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

This cozy chalet not only sits at the Great Smoky Mountain’s doorstep, but Dollywood is just a short drive away.

At the Moonshine Peak cabin, guests are surrounded by home comforts like luxury bedding, premium mattresses, and plush bath towels. There’s competition galore — outdoor lawn games, indoor arcade games, and a pool table — for friendly games with guests.

Spread out over three levels is an upstairs loft with a picturesque window with views of the Smokies, a fully stocked kitchen, dining room, fireplace-fronted family room on the main level, and a full-length grill deck outside. And nearby, recreation awaits.

Gatlinburg, in eastern Tennessee, is known as a gateway to the roughly 520,000-acre Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Step outside your door to find sweeping views of ancient rock and tree-covered hills rising from the morning fog. Observation towers and amusement parks rule the summer, while the nearby Ober Gatlinburg ski resort keeps things interesting in the winter.

Hawaii Island, Hawaii

Is the beach more your thing? How about the Pacific Ocean at your feet?

Vrbo chose Whales Play, a secluded and tranquil retreat for its epic Pacific panoramas, available via lounge on the rental’s upper lanai. Whales and dolphins at play give way to lingering, spectral sunsets and star-filled night skies at the edge of a private infinity pool.

This Hawaiian oasis features three bedrooms and three baths and a sandy shore leading right to the waterfront. Eclectic décor shows off Pacific culture and natural treasures and the chef’s kitchen accommodates the bravest gourmet seafood endeavors.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Luxury in the Low Country is the name of the game for this Atlantic Ocean rental.

Ocean views showcase 23 South Beach Lagoon — a casually chic, welcoming home for up to 14 guests. Furnished resplendent indoor and outdoor spaces include a heated pool, a fully stocked chef’s kitchen, and 24/7 personal property concierge services.

On Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you can find Atlantic Ocean beaches and palmetto trees lining world-class golf courses. The old town is replete with heritage buildings, trees, and themed gardens. For nature lovers, the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge salt marsh is home to deer, alligators, and birds. Afterward, fire up local favorites like crab and shrimp gumbo, relax, play games, and crash on plush beds.

Palm Springs, California

Known for its extravagant digs amid desert desolation, this designer retreat in Palm Springs’ Little Tuscany neighborhood checks all the required lavish features necessary for a stay in the sand.

The walled-for-privacy property fulfills the luxury vacation home in the exclusive Little Tuscany neighborhood, just minutes from the iconic Palm Canyon Drive, home of the Palm Springs Walk of Stars lined with continuously lit majestic palms.

The designer home looks like it could be ripped from the pages of Architectural Digest. Remodeled with style in mind, inside this luxury estate, Vrbo-ers can find fabulous designer art and furnishings, an open floor plan complete with moving walls of glass that blur the lines between indoor-outdoor living.

Outside, its huge resort-style yard comes with the requisite pool and extra spa to go with alfresco dining, a built-in barbecue and bar, and a fire pit, plus a bocce ball court and horseshoe pit.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

The sea seems to be a theme, and as with this Gulf Coast spread, it’s an attractive option.

This oceanfront beach home giant sits on the sand in Santa Rosa Beach on Florida’s Panhandle. Sleeping 16 guests, this home also has plenty of places to play, with a private pool and balconies overlooking the waves.

Located along a 26-mile stretch of Northwest Florida’s Emerald Coast, Santa Rosa Beach is 1 of 16 distinct beach neighborhoods in South Walton County, each with its own traditions, charm, and salt-tinged aesthetics. Santa Rosa Beach provides several entrances to Point Washington State Forest, a 15,000-acre marine nature preserve. Santa Rosa Beach communities offer luxury beach houses, upscale dining, and the Gulf Place artists’ colony known as Gulf Place.

The five-bedroom home features three Gulf-front bedrooms, two poolside bedrooms, and a spacious family room with a large-screen TV. Stone and wood floors sprawl throughout, and the home is adorned with original art and custom linens. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, two refrigerators, an ice maker, and an under-counter wine refrigerator. Two covered porches offer panoramas.

Sawyer, Michigan

Sometimes all you need is a nice, family-size place on the water to get away. In southwest Michigan, rolling dunes describe the third coast, and lawn games, grilling, and blue dips define the summer.

Nearly 15 miles north of the bustling St. Joseph lies a quiet, dune-laden stretch called Sawyer. Home to Warren Dunes, one of Michigan’s largest parks, sunbathe and light an evening bonfire on one of several hundred acres of dunelands, campgrounds, and beaches.

Bike or walk to Warren Dunes State Park from this three-bedroom house, or choose to stay home for an amazing outdoor day, wrapped up by s’mores and drinks by the fire pit or in the hot tub. In town, local wineries and breweries beckon. Either way, this place comes with amenities for amazing backyard days or entertainment inside. The open kitchen/dining/living area is the perfect place to socialize and connect in.

In town, antique stores, curio shops, and fruit stands lie just a short ride away.

Telluride, Colorado

Ah, Telluride, one of a thousand perfect settings for the mountain adventurer. Get access to it all with this Vrbo top 10 choice.

Situated between the Telluride ski resort and Mountain Village, this mountain lodge goes by “Overlook Haus,” overlooking the exuberant San Sophia Ridge. Breathtaking views of the mighty, rolling Rockies surround this swanky retreat from almost every room in the house.

Located between the rich meadows and the evergreen golf course of Mountain Village, there’s plenty to do all four seasons of the year at the Overlook Haus. Opulent, entrancing, and detailed, this pristine mountain home is a newly constructed addition to the Vrbo inventory.

Inside, a striking, high-vaulted great room opens to huge windows and postcard-like views of snow-tipped mountain peaks. In the island kitchen, fluorescent white countertops blend seamlessly with the sparkling stainless steel appliances and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Large sliding glass doors lead to an immersive outdoor, where a wrapping deck space is complete with a sunken hot tub and a fire pit, ideal for roasting and relaxing post a day on the slopes.

Over 25 years after its founding, Vrbo remains a leader in connecting travelers, homeowners, and stunning stays. Save these places on your Vrbo trip board and use them for inspiration for the next memorable connection with family and closest friends.

