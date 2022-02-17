Win a Free Vrbo Vacation During Its First TikTok Challenge

To draw in Super Bowl pregame viewers, Vrbo called on a familiar, frog-throated voice to announce its new TikTok challenge. None other than Kermit the Frog brought down the house with a touching 1984 touchstone in Right Where I Belong.

“Look at me. Here I am, right where I belong,” Kermit sings in a froggy falsetto. “I see that face coming back to me, like an old familiar song. What better place could anyone be?”

Vrbo wants you to think of fat happy family moments, relive pleasant memories with loved ones, pine for those times, and recapture the magic with unforgettable trips in its new user competition. Running through February 19, participants must post a TikTok video/mashup surrounded by the people that they love. Productions must, of course, be set to a snipped segment of Right Where I Belong. The property rental platform will send contributors with the best entries on $5,000 Vrbo vacations.

This is Vrbo’s first official TikTok challenge and a natural extension of its A Place for Together campaign, which spotlights diverse definitions of family — multigenerational clans, childhood gangs, and inseparable friends sowing new memories together on vacation.

“When traveling with Vrbo, who you’re with matters just as much as where you go,” Expedia Group senior vice president Hector Muelas said in a statement. “Our definition of family isn’t limited to people you’re related to; it includes anyone you love spending time with. When you see multiple generations sharing a meal, old friends floating in the pool, and young cousins embracing after a fun vacation together, you’re instantly inspired to get away with your favorite people.”

Actor Ewan McGregor, well-known for his world travel in addition to acting, is a sponsor of the travel brands most recent campaign. Travel is an experience, and that’s built right into Expedia’s name. The travel company’s first Super Bowl ad in more than a decade — a 30-second spot that aired in the first quarter — McGregor stumps for valuing experiential consumption as opposed to the physical products hawked during rest of the big Sunday.

This social media sweepstakes follows Expedia’s generous and contemplative mood that’s extending from its Super Bowl giveaway. On the big Sunday, Expedia put its money where its mouth was, giving away 20 vacations — 19 of them worth $5,000 and one grand prize worth $25,000 — all inspired by commercials airing during the big game at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium.

To participate in the first Vrbo TikTok challenge, users must post their catchy, short-form social media videos, as joined with the green Muppet, by Saturday, February 19, using the hashtag #AVrboforTogether.

