Feeling the pressure? Here’s how to unclog ears after flying with a cold

Don't be miserable — try these tips for unclogging ears after a flight

By
people sitting inside of airplane
Pew Nguyen / Pexels

Flying with a cold can leave you feeling plugged up and uncomfortable. Fortunately, some effective ways exist to relieve this pressure and get back to feeling normal. Here’s how to unclog your ears flying with a cold.

Why do ears get clogged when flying?

man reading on plane
Mpumelelo Macu / Unsplash

To understand how to unclog your ears, it’s helpful to know why they get blocked in the first place. When a plane ascends or descends, the rapid change in cabin pressure can create an imbalance between the air pressure in the middle ear and the environment. The Eustachian tubes connect the middle ear to the back of the throat and are responsible for equalizing pressure, and when you’re dealing with a cold, sinus congestion, or allergies, these tubes can become inflamed or blocked, making it difficult for pressure to balance out.

Effective ways to unclog ears after flying

person standing inside airplane
Kelly / Pexels

1. Swallowing and yawning: The simplest methods to relieve ear pressure are swallowing and yawning. These actions activate the muscles that open the Eustachian tubes, helping airflow and equalize pressure. 

2. The Valsalva maneuver: This classic trick is often used by divers and frequent flyers. To perform it, follow these steps:

  • Pinch your nose shut.
  • Take a deep breath and gently blow out with your mouth closed, as if you’re trying to inflate a balloon. Be careful not to blow too hard, as excessive force can damage the eardrum. This maneuver helps push air through the Eustachian tubes and can equalize the pressure.

3. The Toynbee maneuver: The Toynbee maneuver is another method to help unclog ears. It combines swallowing and closing the nasal passage:

  • Pinch your nose.
  • Swallow while keeping your mouth closed. This maneuver creates a similar effect to the Valsalva maneuver by balancing the pressure between the middle ear and the environment.

4. Use a warm compress: A warm compress can help open the Eustachian tubes and loosen congestion. Here’s how:

  • Soak a washcloth in warm water and wring out the excess.
  • Place it over your affected ear for a few minutes. The warmth promotes circulation and can help reduce swelling, making it easier for your ears to pop.

5. Steam inhalation: Breathing in steam can help thin mucus and relieve sinus congestion, which might be contributing to clogged ears. You can do this by:

  • Taking a hot shower and inhaling the steam.
  • Creating a steam tent by filling a bowl with hot water, draping a towel over your head, and leaning over the bowl to breathe in the vapor. 

6. Over-the-counter decongestants: If home remedies aren’t providing enough relief, you might consider using an over-the-counter (OTC) decongestant. Decongestant nasal sprays or oral decongestants can help reduce inflammation and open up the Eustachian tubes. It’s best to consult with a pharmacist or read the instructions carefully, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions.

Tips for preventing clogged ears on your next flight

people getting on an airplane
Longxiang Qian / Pexels

Preventing clogged ears starts before you board the plane. Here are some preemptive tips:

  • Use a nasal spray before flying: A saline spray or decongestant can help clear nasal passages and minimize congestion.
  • Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep mucus thin and can reduce the risk of sinus blockage.
  • Try earplugs: Special earplugs designed for flying, like pressure-regulating earplugs, can help control the pressure changes during takeoff and landing.

FAQs: How to unclog ears after flying with a cold

person looking outside airplane window
Tim Gouw / Unsplash

How long does it take for ears to unclog after flying? 

Ears can naturally unclog within a few hours to a couple of days, depending on the severity of your congestion and the pressure imbalance. If you still feel blocked after 48 hours, consider seeking medical advice.

Is it safe to use the Valsalva maneuver repeatedly? 

Yes, the Valsalva maneuver is safe when done gently and occasionally. However, excessive force or overuse can cause damage to the eardrum or middle ear. If your ears don’t clear after a few attempts, try other methods or consult a doctor.

Do ear drops work for unclogging ears after a flight? 

Ear drops, particularly those designed to relieve congestion or excess wax, can sometimes help. However, if your ears are blocked due to sinus congestion rather than earwax, a decongestant or steam inhalation might be more effective.

Why do my ears hurt more during landing than takeoff? 

Ears often hurt more during landing because the pressure change happens more rapidly as the plane descends. The Eustachian tubes may struggle to keep up with the pressure difference, especially if they are inflamed due to a cold.

What should I do if my child’s ears are clogged after a flight? 

Children have narrower Eustachian tubes, making them more prone to ear pressure issues. Encourage them to drink water, chew gum, or suck on a pacifier. Using a warm compress on their ears or giving them an age-appropriate decongestant may also help.

