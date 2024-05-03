 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to renew Global Entry (and when you should do it)

By
passport sitting on top of white paper
Nicole Geri / Unsplash

Global Entry is an expedited screening program run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to breeze through immigration and customs checkpoints when entering the United States. The program saves time and hassle by letting members use automated kiosks rather than standing in regular passport control lines.

If you’re already enrolled in Global Entry, you know what a convenience it is — but a Global Entry membership is only valid for five years before it needs to be renewed. Here’s how to renew your membership and ensure uninterrupted access to those coveted kiosks.

Recommended Videos

When to renew Global Entry

signs on the inside of an airport
Markus Spiske / Unsplash

You can initiate the renewal process up to one year before your current Global Entry membership expires — and that’s exactly when you should begin the renewal process since it can take a long time.

Related

Not sure when your membership expires? Your expiration date is printed on your Global Entry card and is also accessible through your account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Make note of your expiration date so you don’t accidentally let your membership expire.

How to renew Global Entry

person typing on a computer
Christin Hume / Unsplash

The renewal process works similarly to the initial application process, though with a bit less effort required. 

First, you’ll need to log into your Trusted Traveler Program account at ttp.dhs.gov and select the “renew” button under the Global Entry program on your dashboard.

From there, here’s an overview of what you’ll need to do next:

  1. Update any personal information like address, employment, etc. 
  2. Answer the Global Entry application questions.
  3. Pay the renewal fee.
  4. Schedule an in-person interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center (if required).

For Global Entry renewals, an in-person interview may not always be mandatory. After you submit your renewal application and pay the fee online, monitor your Trusted Traveler Program account for updates. If U.S. Customs and Border Protection determines another interview is necessary, they will post a notification in your account letting you know. Be prepared to attend an interview appointment if one is requested to finalize the renewal process.

How long does it take for renewal to process? 

airplane on ground with sunset in the background
Ashim D'Silva / Unsplash

The timing for Global Entry renewals can vary. In some cases, the renewal can be completed very quickly, within just a couple of days. On the other hand, if there are any issues flagged with your application, for example, it may take several months or even up to a year. 

Bottom line

people in line at airport
Yolanda Suen / Unsplash

To renew your Global Entry membership before it expires, log into your Trusted Traveler Program account at ttp.dhs.gov up to one year in advance. Update your personal information, complete the application questions, pay the renewal fee, and schedule an interview if required. The process can take anywhere from days to months, but starting the renewal process well before your membership expires can help you avoid a lapse in your Global Entry benefits.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
8 helpful tips for taking a red-eye flight
Say goodbye to jet lag
Night Flight

Red-eye flights, named for their tendency to depart late at night and arrive early in the morning, offer a wide range of benefits for travelers looking to save money and optimize their time. From the luxury of saving daylight hours to the chance for lower rates, red-eyes are an appealing option for many. These flights often feature less congestion at airports and shorter security lines, leading to a more relaxed overall travel experience.

Despite their advantages, red-eye flights can also cause issues such as disrupted sleep patterns, cramped quarters, and fatigue upon arrival. However, with the right strategies and a little bit of preparation, you can turn your red-eye experience into a smooth and stress-free adventure. These are just a few red-eye flight tips to consider.
1. Match your flight to your sleep habits

Read more
Yellowstone vs Yosemite: Which national park should you visit?
A breathtaking view of Yellowstone National Park at sunset.

When speaking of national parks, two often dominate the conversation: Yellowstone and Yosemite. While both are crown jewels of the National Park System, each offers a distinctly unique experience. These parks attract millions of visitors annually, but which one reigns supreme for the summer traveler? Let's compare these iconic destinations.
Yellowstone National Park

Established in 1872 as the first national park in the world, Yellowstone National Park sprawls across three states: Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. Covering over 2.2 million acres, it’s a vast land of natural wonders. Here's what it's famous for:
Geothermal geysers
Yellowstone is home to over 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers. The star of the show is Old Faithful, a geyser famous for its predictable eruptions. Besides geysers, the park boasts multicolored hot springs, fumaroles, and mud pots.
An abundance of wildlife
Yellowstone’s ecosystem is a sanctuary for a diverse array of wildlife. Visitors marvel at herds of bison roaming the valleys, spot elusive wolves in the Lamar Valley, and observe grizzly bears in their natural habitat. Just make sure that you're following the rules when it comes to interacting with animals. The park is a living showcase of wildlife management and natural balance.
Unparalleled views
The park's landscape varies from rolling grasslands to dense forests and high-altitude lakes. Yellowstone Lake is the largest high-altitude lake in North America, offering stunning views and fishing opportunities. Hiking trails range from easy walks to challenging backcountry adventures, catering to all levels of outdoor enthusiasts.
Yosemite National Park

Read more
There’s a really good reason to sign up for Global Entry right now
Get Global Entry now if you'd like to save money
Airplane passing by terminal

Air travel opens the door to global exploration. On a sleek, fast airplane, you can reach faraway destinations in hours, not days, paving the way to new experiences. Have you always wanted to ski the Swiss Alps? Just book a flight, and you’ll be there in no time. Not to mention, you’ll enjoy the stunning views from above.

On the other hand, when returning home, getting through security can be a chore. Long lines and lengthy processes put a dent in your memorable trip. It’s a real hassle.

Read more