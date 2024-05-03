How to renew Global Entry (and when you should do it)

Global Entry is an expedited screening program run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to breeze through immigration and customs checkpoints when entering the United States. The program saves time and hassle by letting members use automated kiosks rather than standing in regular passport control lines.

If you’re already enrolled in Global Entry, you know what a convenience it is — but a Global Entry membership is only valid for five years before it needs to be renewed. Here’s how to renew your membership and ensure uninterrupted access to those coveted kiosks.

When to renew Global Entry

You can initiate the renewal process up to one year before your current Global Entry membership expires — and that’s exactly when you should begin the renewal process since it can take a long time.

Not sure when your membership expires? Your expiration date is printed on your Global Entry card and is also accessible through your account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Make note of your expiration date so you don’t accidentally let your membership expire.

How to renew Global Entry

The renewal process works similarly to the initial application process, though with a bit less effort required.

First, you’ll need to log into your Trusted Traveler Program account at ttp.dhs.gov and select the “renew” button under the Global Entry program on your dashboard.

From there, here’s an overview of what you’ll need to do next:

Update any personal information like address, employment, etc. Answer the Global Entry application questions. Pay the renewal fee. Schedule an in-person interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center (if required) .

For Global Entry renewals, an in-person interview may not always be mandatory. After you submit your renewal application and pay the fee online, monitor your Trusted Traveler Program account for updates. If U.S. Customs and Border Protection determines another interview is necessary, they will post a notification in your account letting you know. Be prepared to attend an interview appointment if one is requested to finalize the renewal process.

How long does it take for renewal to process?

The timing for Global Entry renewals can vary. In some cases, the renewal can be completed very quickly, within just a couple of days. On the other hand, if there are any issues flagged with your application, for example, it may take several months or even up to a year.

Bottom line

To renew your Global Entry membership before it expires, log into your Trusted Traveler Program account at ttp.dhs.gov up to one year in advance. Update your personal information, complete the application questions, pay the renewal fee, and schedule an interview if required. The process can take anywhere from days to months, but starting the renewal process well before your membership expires can help you avoid a lapse in your Global Entry benefits.

