Essential gym equipment for better ab workouts: A beginner’s guide

Table of Contents Table of Contents Overview of the abdominal muscles How to properly activate your abs Best gym equipment to work abs How often should you train your abs? Tips for getting the best results Frequently asked questions

When you go to the gym, you want to be getting the most results for your time spent. Money also matters — whether you go to a public gym or you’re building one in your home, the costs can add up. Considering you want your time and money to be well-spent, being intentional with the equipment you use and purchase is essential. So, what’s the most effective gym equipment to work abs?

Building abs is hard, and not everyone can achieve a six-pack. As a trainer and nutritionist, a flat stomach and chiseled abs are some of the most common goals my clients come to me with. To make it happen, you need to be sure your efforts are going to be impactful and effective. Luckily, we’ve looked at some of the best equipment, and we’ll give you advice on how to get the most out of any workout. Let’s get started!

Overview of the abdominal muscles

The main muscle in your core is the rectus abdominis, a large muscle with several distinct sections. This is the muscle that can appear as a six-pack if you have strong, well-defined abs. It’s used for bending-forward motions, such as crunches.

Above that sits the pyramidalis, a small triangle of muscle that goes from the middle of the hips to the centerline of the rectus abdominis and helps support the other core muscles. Towards the sides of your torso, you find the external and internal obliques, which are both used to rotate your body. The transverse abdominis are the deepest muscles, and they help stabilize your body and maintain your posture.

How to properly activate your abs

Unfortunately, there’s no guaranteed way or single answer for the best way to construct a workout to maximize gains. A 2019 review of scientific studies concluded that “Due to insufficient evidence, it is difficult to provide specific guidelines for volume, intensity of effort, and frequency of previously mentioned RT [resistance training] techniques and methods.” In other words, there’s just not enough evidence to figure out what the most effective techniques are.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t increase your performance — it just means you might need to experiment. Try reducing your weight and increasing your sets and reps, or vice versa, and see how those variations change your workout. Play with techniques like drop sets, high-intensity interval training, and varying the type of exercise you do.

Best gym equipment to work abs

Seated crunch machine

The seated crunch machine mimics the motion of a traditional crunch but adds resistance to increase the difficulty. To use it, sit down, grab the handles above your shoulders, and pull them downwards in a motion similar to a crunch. Make sure to use your core muscles and not other muscles. Aim for 10 to 12 repetitions.

Cable machine

The cable machine is versatile and can be used for various core exercises, such as cable crunches and woodchoppers, which target both the rectus abdominis and the obliques. To do a cable crunch, attach the handle to the highest pulley, kneel down facing the machine, and pull down in a crunching motion. Aim for 10 to 12 reps.

Roman chair

The Roman chair is excellent for lower back and abdominal exercises. It allows for hyperextensions and leg raises, which are great for the lower abs. For leg raises, you simply sit in the chair, hook your feet under the footpads, and lift your legs up. This will work your legs as well as your core. Repeat 10 to 12 times.

Ab roller

An ab roller looks odd and maybe even silly, like a giant wheel, but it provides an extremely challenging workout. To use it, kneel on the floor with your hands on the handles. Roll it forward to extend your body into a plank position, then use your core to roll yourself back.

Ab bench

This machine is like a regular weightlifting bench, with a key difference: there are leg pads at the bottom, allowing the bench to hold your legs. You can use it to hold your legs for crunches and raises and to hold weight to increase the difficulty. The angle of it can also be adjusted to put your legs higher than your head.

Ab coaster

The Ab Coaster is a unique piece of equipment, with the lower section mounted on an arc. It mimics the natural arc of a hanging leg raise but provides extra support and stability. Hold onto the upper section with your arms and kneel on the lower section. Pull your knees up towards your chest, following the curved track. Aim for 10 to 12 repetitions.

How often should you train your abs?

Studies suggest that the frequency of training a specific muscle group doesn’t have very much effect on how much you can build it, as long as it’s at least once a week. Generally, you shouldn’t work one muscle group more than every other day, so it has one day in between to recover. So any time from once a week to three times a week is good. The exact timing is up to you.

Tips for getting the best results

Maximizing your workouts doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are a few basic tips:

Try high-intensity interval training: Working out at a higher intensity, with longer breaks in between, can increase your gains.

Working out at a higher intensity, with longer breaks in between, can increase your gains. Focus on proper form: Not only does this reduce the possibility of an injury, but it also helps you get more results from the exercise because the proper form is designed to effectively work your muscles.

Not only does this reduce the possibility of an injury, but it also helps you get more results from the exercise because the proper form is designed to effectively work your muscles. Choose the right weight and reps: Selecting the correct weight for a given exercise will help you get all the effects you should. If you can regularly reach the top of the suggested sets and reps, your weight might be too light.

Frequently asked questions

What gym equipment is best for belly fat?

Exercises burn fat all across the body, not just what’s near the muscle groups being targeted, so any exercise equipment can help you burn belly fat eventually. However, the machines that work your core will also increase muscle definition in the area, which can help the fat become less noticeable.

Do ab machines at the gym actually work?

Ab machines are not required — there are plenty of great core workouts you can do without any machines at all — but machines can definitely help you build your abs and your core in a more structured way.

What should I pair with abs at the gym?

You can pair your ab exercises with other upper-body workouts, such as targeting your arms and shoulders. Alternatively, you can pair them with a form of cardio like walking. This is a great option for an active rest day.