Adidas Presidents Day sale: Up to 65% off sneakers and clothing

When there is a sale that gives you more than a 50% off discount, you know it is a good one. These types of sales don’t happen everyday and right now, adidas is offering up to 65% off men’s clothing and shoes during their President’s Day weekend sale.

All you have to do is use code BIGSALE at checkout to receive this awesome discount on apparel and sneakers that you can wear to the gym, while hanging out and for just about any occasion. There is something for everyone during this sale no matter what type of athlete you are. Click the button below to start browsing the sale before time runs out.

What you should buy during the adidas sale

Runners can get excited due to the sheer amount of running sneakers that are now available at a discounted price. Shop the Response Running Shoes for $53, the Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Shoes for $56, the Ultraboost Light GORE-TEX Running Shoes for $154, the Kaptir 3.0 Shoes for $72 and the Rapidmove Training Shoes for $80. Check out all of these styles and read our list of the seven best Adidas running shoes for men in 2024. If you are searching for sneakers that can be worn daily, check out the classic Grand Court 2.0 Shoes for $56, the Znsored High Shoes for $63, the Daily 3.0 Shoes for $52 and the Velosamba Made with Nature Cycling Shoes for $135.

You will find a ton of workout shorts, pants, tops and sweatshirts during this sale as well. Pick from the Adidcolor 3-Stripes Shorts for $36, the Own the Run Jacket for $77, the Adicolor Classics Trefoil Hoodie for $52, the Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants for $45 and the Balance Long Sleeve Graphic Tee for $36. All of these picks make great pieces to wear before, during or after a workout. Check out some of the best men’s athleisure brands in 2024 that all give off the same vibes and comfort as adidas products.

Shop all stylish adidas items right now before time runs out. You only have a limited time to get up to 65% off fan favorites. Be sure to use the code BIGSALE at checkout for maximum saving.

