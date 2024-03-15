Common Projects sneakers and boots are up to $311 off right now

Some of the best sneaker deals are at Gilt right now with huge discounts of up to 54% off many different Common Projects sneakers and boots. Stock is running low on certain models already and you really don’t want to miss out on a new pair of shoes for less. If you’re keen to see the sale for yourself, hit the button below. Alternatively, keep scrolling while we take you through what we like most.

What to shop for in the Common Projects sneaker sale

One of the best sneaker brands around, Common Projects is a great option for all your sneaker and boot needs. One of the biggest discounts is on the which is 54% off and down to $219 from $485. It offers a typical Common Projects minimalist style and the sneaker looks super sleek. It’s available in white leather with silver-tone hardware and a pull-on tab. Lace-up closures and a lightly padded leather insole with a rubber sole with traction round things off well.

Recommended Videos

Continuing the trend of the best sneakers, check out the which is down to $314 from $550. The huge $236 saving makes it a great time to buy with the dark gray nylon and leather matching pretty much whatever you plan on wearing.

For something a little different, check out the which is down to $420 from $495. The silver leather style with perforated design looks great for something a little more eye-catching than average. You can always get the for the same price if you prefer.

If you want something more high-end and classy, there’s always the for $550 instead of $650. It’s perfect for office wear being in brown leather and with a chunky sole. It’s perfect for more professional purposes but also looks good for general day-to-day stuff.

These are just a few of the Common Projects shoes in the Gilt sale going on right now with many other styles to choose from. We recommend clicking through and taking a look for yourself to find the style for you. There are some great different sneakers and boots available but only for a limited time. In particular, certain sizes are selling out faster than others.

Editors' Recommendations