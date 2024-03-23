78 pairs of Gucci sneakers just had their prices slashed

The spring and summer months are the perfect time to upgrade your sneaker collection. With fresh styles and lightweight materials, sneakers are the best shoes for the warmer months for everyday wear, traveling or simply hanging out at a bar. Sneakers are now more popular than ever with men wearing them in both casual and formal situations. Here is a definitive guide to wearing a suit with sneakers if you want to combine a luxury look with a fresh new pair of kicks.

Right now, you can shop more than 70 pairs of Gucci sneakers on sale at Gilt. You can get up to $275 dollars off casual and fashion sneakers from this coveted brand in a mix of colors, styles and materials. Click the button below to start browsing these designer sneakers before time runs out.

What you should buy during the Gucci sneaker sale

Gucci is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and the sneaker options available during this sale all have specific design details that make this brand unique. You’ll find the popular interlocking G logo, the coveted red and green stripes and the brand’s double G logo print that can be found on most of their accessories. If you love the colorful stripe design detail, shop the Ace Leather Sneaker for $690 in white leather or the Gucci Logo Leather Sneaker for $720 with its traction rubber sole.

Any and all of these styles are the sneakers you should have in your wardrobe, no matter the season. For more of a sporty look, you can shop the Basket GG Supreme Canvas High-Top Sneaker for $870 in faux white leather with padded ankle and logo accents, or the Ultrapace Glitter Leather and Mesh Sneaker for $760 that offers a distressed design and reflective trim if you want to make a splashy style statement.

No matter what your style is, there is a pair of Gucci sneakers that will catch your eye during this Gilt sale. There are plenty of options to choose from that will add a stylish and designer pair of shoes to your closet with the chance to get up to $275 off.

