Celebrate a British legend with Turnbull & Asser’s Churchill Collection

Imagine being able to get your hands on the shirts made for George Washington. Maybe you want to get a bespoke suit made by the same guys who outfitted Abraham Lincoln. We look up to our historically beloved leaders because they stayed calm in the face of danger and turmoil and never blinked in the face of oblivion. Eighty years after he led his country through one of the darkest times England has ever seen, Sir Winston Churchill is still thought of today as one of the great legends of English history. He stood toe to toe against the evils of the Nazi party and never faltered in the face of destruction from Adolf Hitler and the German Army. Because he has such a legendary status, men have always looked to his style as something to emulate, and Turnbull & Asser are there to help. They don’t just understand outfitting men like Churchill; they were involved in outfitting the man himself. With the Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection, the iconic brand nods to another British legend.

Celebrating the life and style of an English legend

Churchill is credited with developing the onesie in World War II. Now, go with us here, we’re not talking about the kind you wore as kids, or the kind your mechanic wears, but the concept was similar. He developed what became known as the Siren Suit, an easy-to-throw-on suit that kept you prepared and on the move during a night raid during the war, all while keeping your modesty. Turnbull & Asser made him his most famous green velvet Siren Suit, and they were a favorite of his when he needed dress shirts to meet with the likes of Eisenhauer, Stalin, and the Queen. With the Churchill Collection, you can choose from your pick of a few dress shirts, slacks, a bow tie, and even a robe and nightshirt.

Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection