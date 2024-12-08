 Skip to main content
Celebrate a British legend with Turnbull & Asser’s Churchill Collection

150 years after his birth, one legend nods to another in sartorial tribute

By
Turnbull & Asser Churchill Dress Shirt
Turnbull & Asser

Imagine being able to get your hands on the shirts made for George Washington. Maybe you want to get a bespoke suit made by the same guys who outfitted Abraham Lincoln. We look up to our historically beloved leaders because they stayed calm in the face of danger and turmoil and never blinked in the face of oblivion. Eighty years after he led his country through one of the darkest times England has ever seen, Sir Winston Churchill is still thought of today as one of the great legends of English history. He stood toe to toe against the evils of the Nazi party and never faltered in the face of destruction from Adolf Hitler and the German Army. Because he has such a legendary status, men have always looked to his style as something to emulate, and Turnbull & Asser are there to help. They don’t just understand outfitting men like Churchill; they were involved in outfitting the man himself. With the Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection, the iconic brand nods to another British legend.

Celebrating the life and style of an English legend

Turnbull & Asser Churchill Trousers
Turnbull & Asser

Churchill is credited with developing the onesie in World War II. Now, go with us here, we’re not talking about the kind you wore as kids, or the kind your mechanic wears, but the concept was similar. He developed what became known as the Siren Suit, an easy-to-throw-on suit that kept you prepared and on the move during a night raid during the war, all while keeping your modesty. Turnbull & Asser made him his most famous green velvet Siren Suit, and they were a favorite of his when he needed dress shirts to meet with the likes of Eisenhauer, Stalin, and the Queen. With the Churchill Collection, you can choose from your pick of a few dress shirts, slacks, a bow tie, and even a robe and nightshirt.

Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection

Ledbury changes the suit look with a unique dress shirt option for fall/winter
Update your dress shirts with a flannel
Ledbury Flannel Dress Shirt Open Collar

Wearing a suit every day is a blessing and a curse. The blessing part of the lifestyle is that you get 12 months of embodying the kind of elevated elegance owned by the likes of James Bond and Harvey Specter. You feel the way people treat you; they assume you are someone important. The curse part of it is in the summer, it can be stifling hot, and in the winter, it can be blistery cold, and there aren't a ton of things you can do to fight that. That is until you find a brand that does the small things to help in that matter. Seersucker and linen suits in the summer and cashmere and tweed suits in the winter are the usual answers. But the Ledbury flannel dress shirt takes a different approach to the winter season by adding style and warmth to your seasonal looks.
Adding flannel to your suiting

Two southern gentlemen who worked and studied together under one of London's premier shirt makers brings you a unique elevation to your shirt wardrobe with the Hartman Flannel. While it is customizable to be anything you want, getting it in its stock form gives you an attractive spread collar and double button barrel cuff similar to your other dress shirts. The flannel gives a thickness to your shirt that makes it perfect in the colder months. The softness keeps you from feeling like it is weighing you down, and the elevated pattern allows you to pair it well with your tweed suits or your knit ties. There is no reason to be basic with an option like this on the market.

Vince. reinvents the cashmere sweater for 2024 by going vintage
Vince looks back to push style forward
Vince Johnny Collar Cashmere

The gold standard of the sweater wardrobe has been the cashmere sweater for years. It is soft, warm, attractive, and as luxurious as anything you could ever want. Cashmere is by far the king of any fabrics in the industry, and while you will see it in everything from sport coats to overcoats, the sweater is where it belongs. Vince. is a brand that lives in luxury, taking its California vibes and providing understated luxurious garments for men and women that embody the allure of the West Coast, most specifically Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Orange County. This season, in the heyday of the old-school vintage looks, Vince. is reaching back into the past to push the cashmere sweater forward with one classically cool feature.
Adding the Johnny Collar

Johnny Mathis is one of the most legendary musical icons the industry has ever seen. Along with Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, and Bruce Springsteen, he carries the distinction of being among the longest-tenured musicians under the Columbia Records banner. He also is one of only four artists (Frank Sinatra, Barry Manilow, and Prince) to have five albums on the Billboard Charts at the same time. However, in the fashion world, he is known primarily for the Johnny Collar, a buttonless open collar similar to a polo. Vince. reaches back to the rise of this collar in the 50s and 60s and brings it to today so you can update your cashmere sweater in the most stylish way this season.
Vince. Johnny Collar Cashmere

DUER combines maximum comfort with maximum function with Tech Fleece
Stay warm without being weighed down
DUER Tech Fleece

One of the worst problems you have ever had is the cold wind biting your legs through your denim. Jeans are some of the most versatile pants the world has ever seen, but they don't always do a good job of keeping you warm. And don't get us started on the dreadful feeling of wearing wet jeans; just end our day and send us home because that feeling is enough to ruin your whole week. While technology doesn't necessarily feel like it is applicable to clothing, DUER uses technology and discovery to its advantage to give you the most advanced and comfortable clothing on the market. The company knows denim better than most, putting stretch in the crotch to make sure you can move like sweatpants and not rip the seams. This fall, the DUER Tech Fleece will change the way jeans get warmer.
Made for everything you do in the fall and winter

Look, DUER knows jeans, and they are among the best at getting things right. Fleece or flannel-lined jeans are not a new thing, but here is how the folks over at DUER did it better. They are thin and movable, and it barely feels like you are wearing jeans, much less fleece-lined jeans. The denim is interwoven with fleece fibers and brushed to create an ultra-light, cozy lining. Add to that the durable water repellant they use in their denim, and you have a pair of jeans that not only solve both problems above but do so in style.
DUER Tech Fleece

