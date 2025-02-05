 Skip to main content
Viberg ushers in a new season with the first S/S 25 drop

Viberg releases new footwear collection

By
With a new season just around the corner, it’s typical to see brands start to release their newest collections. However, unlike most brands, Viberg not only treats their fans to a new design but indulges them with an entire collection drop. To celebrate the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025, the brand has launched their first drop that showcases a variety of footwear options full of style, luxury, and elegance. While this drop is full of ideal choices, it’s only the beginning of Viberg’s Spring/Summer releases, with many more expected. Whether you’re a dress shoe fanatic or like to keep it casual with sneakers, the latest Viberg release is your one-stop shop to start building your Spring/Summer wardrobe. 

Viberg’s Spring/Summer ‘25 collection 

model wearing brown suede lace up shoes
Viberg / Viberg

Not one to release just one design at a time, Viberg’s first Spring/Summer ‘25 drop is full of all the footwear basics you need for a stylish season. Included in the drop are loafers, boots, sneakers, and lace-up shoes that will easily become your go-to favorites throughout the year. Those looking to upgrade their Spring/Summer wardrobe will enjoy Viberg’s Bristol loafer, Savoy shoe, Regent shoe, and Rockland Bucher shoe. These shoes are available in waxy leather and suede, giving users the chance to pick the material that best suits their wardrobe. Coming in classic and traditional silhouettes, these lowkey styles are the perfect basic dress shoes everyone needs in their wardrobe. 

For casual dressers, the Navvy boot, Scout boot, Service boot, Smog Janus slip-on, Smog Janus sneaker, and Uplands boot offer a mixture of premium craftsmanship with an easy-to-style ease. Also available in suede and waxy leather materials, this mixture of boots and sneakers is a great way to update your everyday looks without sacrificing comfort. Available in neutral hues for optimal styling, these footwear options are perfect for those who need premium footwear, no matter the occasion. Ranging between $690 – $1,180, the new Viberg collection is now available via the brand’s website. While far from the bold and out-of-the-box designs on the runways, these classic and timeless options can easily transcend any trend.

