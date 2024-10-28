Viberg's newest collection

 Skip to main content
Viberg’s third AW24 footwear collection is here – and they’re classics

By
For Canadian bootmaker Viberg, the key to a successful boot is bridging sturdy materials and timeless silhouettes. In their third drop for the Autumn/Winter 2024 season, the brand is once more launching a series of designs that balances modern necessities with classic quality. Inspired by the industrial workforce, these new designs draw from historic workers’ uniforms to create new footwear you can pass down for generations to come. Although these designs are inspired by historic eras and workforces, there’s nothing antique about these shoes. Each with a modern touch and colorway, they’re perfect footwear for your capsule wardrobe year-round. 

Autumn / Winter ’24 Drop 3

In their third installment for the season, Viberg has brought a series of designs that range from traditional boots to loafers. With eight new designs, each serves as classic footwear for the fall and winter. In this drop, they’ve introduced the Hiker Boot, a one-piece upper and a gusseted tongue for seamless design and weatherproof protection. Other boots in the collection include the Pachena Hiking Boot, Service Boot, the Uplands Chukka Boot, and the Chelsea Boot. With their Service Boot, the brand has unveiled four variations of the iconic boot, whose origins go back 100 years. 

Besides these timeless boots, Viberg released the Bristol Loafer, a classic penny loafer. For travelers, the brand also released the unstructured whole-cut Slipper. Lastly, the Regent Shoe is a distinguished Single Monk Strap shoe. These new designs come in various colorways, from classic leather black to smooth charcoal. The new collection ranges from $640 to $940 and can be purchased directly via Viberg.

Nike is releasing hiking boots now – and they’re superb
Nike's latest hiking boot
closeup on nike hiking boot laces

Nike is renowned for its lifestyle sneaker and running shoe collections, however, they’re also taking a dip into the hiking boot sector. In their latest release, Nike unveiled their new hiking boot silhouette, which they’re already doubling down. Before the drop, the shoe brand teased an upcoming new colorway. While there's still some time to wait for the second color combination, the first drop has plenty to talk about. As a neutral hue, Nike’s hiking boot is anything but a regular shoe. Inspired by previous outdoor shoes, this latest edition has everything ready for both nature and city living. 
Nike’s Cygnal hiking boot

Available in a rich Baroque Brown colorway, the boot is ready for anything with a waterproof leather upper. The shoe also comes with a foam midsole and rubber outsole that provides plenty of stability and comfort to the user. The Cygnal boot’s rubber outsole is rugged enough to withstand any terrain, even in the city. Thick padding on the tongue and collar finish the look and give the boot a tough exterior. The boot also comes with double laces, giving wearers the ability to choose the laces that best match their style. 

Cole Hauser, Frye partner to create the ultimate Western boot collection
Cole Hauser and Frye collaborate on boot collection
Cole hauser laying next to dog in truck bed

If “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser knows anything, it’s how to rock the Western look. While on TV, Hauser takes on the person of Rip Wheeler, off the screen he is still keeping true to the western trend. Along with The Frye Company, the actor is launching a collection of Western boots that bring everyone into the world of “Yellowstone.” This isn’t your ordinary celebrity-brand partnership as its main focus is on high-quality and craftsmanship in each boot. With six boots in this collection, there’s plenty to choose from, even if you don’t consider yourself a cowboy. Each with a unique detail, these Western boots are the perfect addition that mixes an iconic Americana design with a modern trend. 
The Frye, Hauser Western boot collection

With six boots and three different silhouettes, there’s plenty to choose from in this Frye, Hauser collection. The Hauser Logo Stitch is a classic Western boot with a stylized “H”. This boot has three colorways: two-toned brown, black, and espresso brown. The Hauser Deco Stitch is the collection’s sophisticated version of the Western boot. Coming in two-tone brown or black, the Deco Stitch contains contrast white stitching, classic Western motifs, and a square toe. Lastly, the Hauser Roper boot is your everyday boot that’s easy to style. The Roper boot is available in two color options: tan/faded denim and saddle/dark brown. A mixture of the previous two styles, this boot is your versatile option that can be dressed up or down. 

Adidas’ newest Samba is here – and you’ll need a pair in your closet
Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy in Tan
sideview of the Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy

Fans of the retro sneaker trend know the value and influence Adidas Samba has had on footwear trends as of late. Whether it’s vibrant prints or sleek colorways, the Samba sneaker has transformed in various ways to fit into different styles and wardrobes. However, Adidas’ newest iteration of the Samaba is one of the chicest and most sophisticated versions the company has ever released. Part of Adidas’ ‘Made In Italy’ series, the newest Samba drop sees the sneaker transformed with a hand-polished calf leather that will slowly patina over time. As with dress shoes of similar materials, this leather-crafted Samba gives the look and feel of a luxurious sneaker. 
Samba OG 'Made in Italy'

Only the second of this Italian-designed series, the newest Samba release follows the path of previous iterations that saw the famed sneaker in a black and white croc textured pattern. Unlike those drops, the newest Samba gives the illusion of a high-quality Italian dress shoe. Adding to this style are the hand-painted finishes used on the sneakers, making each pair unique. Boosting the sophisticated release is the one-of-a-kind Made in Italy white box and dust bag in which the sneakers are delivered. Finishing off the sneaker are the typical white laces and rubber outsoles. Those looking to purchase the newest premium Samba can start October 7th at 7 am PDT via Adidas’ CONFIRMED app, Adidas online, and select retailers. Although modeled after the Samba, these leather sneakers are priced higher at $350. However, with the quality and premium details that have gone into this new iteration, they're likely to sell out quickly.

