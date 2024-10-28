Viberg's newest collection

For Canadian bootmaker Viberg, the key to a successful boot is bridging sturdy materials and timeless silhouettes. In their third drop for the Autumn/Winter 2024 season, the brand is once more launching a series of designs that balances modern necessities with classic quality. Inspired by the industrial workforce, these new designs draw from historic workers’ uniforms to create new footwear you can pass down for generations to come. Although these designs are inspired by historic eras and workforces, there’s nothing antique about these shoes. Each with a modern touch and colorway, they’re perfect footwear for your capsule wardrobe year-round.

Autumn / Winter ’24 Drop 3

In their third installment for the season, Viberg has brought a series of designs that range from traditional boots to loafers. With eight new designs, each serves as classic footwear for the fall and winter. In this drop, they’ve introduced the Hiker Boot, a one-piece upper and a gusseted tongue for seamless design and weatherproof protection. Other boots in the collection include the Pachena Hiking Boot, Service Boot, the Uplands Chukka Boot, and the Chelsea Boot. With their Service Boot, the brand has unveiled four variations of the iconic boot, whose origins go back 100 years.

Besides these timeless boots, Viberg released the Bristol Loafer, a classic penny loafer. For travelers, the brand also released the unstructured whole-cut Slipper. Lastly, the Regent Shoe is a distinguished Single Monk Strap shoe. These new designs come in various colorways, from classic leather black to smooth charcoal. The new collection ranges from $640 to $940 and can be purchased directly via Viberg.

