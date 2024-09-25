New Viberg boots you need

For Viberg, the mission is to create the ultimate rugged boot that retains a certain level of sophistication. In another collaboration with writer David Coggins, the Canadian company has developed a balanced mix that brings sturdiness with style. The Outsider II boot continues this partnership that already brought us one practical shoe. However, the Outsider II differs from its predecessor as it dives deeper into giving users a chic boot that can withstand any situation. Using a unique Goodyear welt construction, this boot represents sturdiness you can’t find in most footwear options.

Get to know the Outsider II boot

Produced in a tobacco full-grain calfskin suede, this boot has all the luxury feel on the outside. This suede material comes from Italy’s Conceria Opera tannery, known for its texture and ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions. Crafted on the 2040 Chelsea Last, it contains a flat toe, pull tab, and sock liners. With its Goodyear Welt Construction, the foot sits on top of the insole and welt that connects the entire shoe. This method allows users to mold and form the leather as they wish. On the bottom, the rugged sole gives all the stability and security to take the next step in your journey.

This boot retails for $1,000 and is already taking pre-orders via Viberg’s site. With an expected production time of 10 weeks, the first orders of the design will begin to ship out on December 16. Although the look and feel of the boot are more than enough to entice footwear fans, the quality production and materials make it a worthwhile boot for the season.

