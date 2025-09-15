 Skip to main content
Digital nomads can soon stay two years in this under-the-radar European spot

The new Digital Nomad Visa allows you to stay in Moldova for up to two years

Moldova
Dreaming of working remotely in a hidden European gem? Moldova is opening its doors with the brand-new Moldova Digital Nomad Visa, allowing remote workers and entrepreneurs to live and work in the country for up to two years. 

Tucked between Romania and Ukraine, this landlocked nation offers Old World charm, a low cost of living, leafy parks, and striking Soviet-era architecture in its capital, Chişinău. Visitors can explore grand 19th-century buildings, wander through the National Archaeology & History Museum, and even tour two of the world’s largest wine cellars, where hundreds of miles of limestone tunnels are devoted to storing prized vintages.

The details

Moldova
Set to launch by the end of the month, the Moldova Digital Nomad Visa will allow successful applicants to live in the country for up to two years, with the option to extend to as many as five years. Compared to other European nomad visas, the requirements are refreshingly accessible. Remote workers need to show a monthly income of only $1,500 to $2,000.

The visa is open to foreign nationals working remotely for overseas employers or clients, including business owners, employees, and freelancers. Approved applicants receive both a temporary residence and work permit, but they must also register locally with the migration police, where an identity card may be issued.

Applications will be handled by the Bureau of Migration and Asylum. While an online portal is still in development, candidates will eventually be able to apply online or in person by submitting a valid passport, four recent passport-style photos, employment contracts, proof of accommodation, and any required fees.

