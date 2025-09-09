 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Everything we know about House of the Dragon season 3

The show is expected to descend into all-out war in the third season.

By
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy play the lead roles Ollie Upton / Warner Bros. Discovery

It’s been more than a year since the second season of House of the Dragon ended, but we know that we’re getting more. Before the second season even premiered, HBO announced that the Game of Thrones prequel would be back for a third season.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” Francesca Orsi, head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Recommended Videos

Season 2 spent most of its runway focused on the beginnings of the war between the Greens and the Blacks, which will eventually lead to the end of the Targaryen dynasty. With season 3 now on the way, here’s what we might be able to expect.

What will season 3 of House of the Dragon be about?

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon season 2
HBO

Although there were some big battles and major deaths in the second season of House of the Dragon, the season ended without giving us any sort of major climax. Instead, it seemed to be teasing that a major confrontation was on the way at Harrenhal, which is where many of the show’s main characters are headed. As for the state of each side, the Greens have the Lannisters, Hightowers, and the Triarchy fleet, while the Blacks have at least six dragons, the Starks, and the Velaryons.

In the final moments of season 2, though, we got something of a curveball. Alicent offered Rhaenyra a way to end the war without further bloodshed, suggesting that she sneak into King’s Landing and take Aegon’s life. We don’t know whether that offer is transparent, or whether Rhaenyra will decide to take it.

“While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war,” showrunner Ryan Condal explained on an Inside the Episode sequence after the season 2 finale.

Anyone who has read Fire & Blood knows how this conflict will ultimately end, but we won’t spoil that here. Suffice it to say that, before all is said and done, there’s going to be a lot more bloodshed on both sides of the conflict.

When is the release date for the show’s third season?

Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2
HBO

No release date has been confirmed for the new season yet, but we can likely expect the show to return sometime in 2026. There was a two-year gap between the show’s first and second season, and it seems likely that the gap between seasons will be similar this time around. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2024, Condal said that his team had already begun work on the third season even before the show was officially renewed.

You certainly don’t want to rush to get to an end, but you also don’t want to overstay your welcome,” Condal explained. “You want to find this very satisfying place to go out that ties up enough loose ends and leaves others intentionally open because, as we know, this history marches on for another 150 years to Daenerys.”

Related: 
We could be getting the third season of Shrinking a little bit ahead of schedule

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower in the series, offered another update in speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s due back on set in late August to film for another few months before wrapping on season three mid-October,” the outlet explained, which would align with a mid to late release date sometime in 2026. Season 2 finished filming in September of 2023, and aired in June of the following year.

Who is in the cast for the show’s third season?

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon
HBO

The show’s cast will include plenty of holdovers from the first two seasons, chief among them Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent. Also returning will be Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Matthew Needham (Larys Strong), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Harry Collett (Jacaerys Targaryen), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen) Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), and Jefferson Hall (Tyland and Jason Lannister).

Variety also reported that some new faces would be joining the cast for the third season, including James Norton as Ormund Hightower, a character who has been mentioned in the first two seasons but has yet to appear on screen, as well as Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin; and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly.

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon season 3?

There is no trailer for the new season yet, but one will likely be coming in the next few months, assuming that the show premieres sometime in 2026.

Is this the last season?

Season 3 is not supposed to be the last season of the show, although it has not yet been renewed for a fourth. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, though, Condal said that he had envisioned the show’s fourth season as its last.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Last of Us season 3: Everything we know so far
Here's what to get excited about in the next season
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 is already off to a record-breaking start for HBO and Max. The first episode of the season had over 5 million viewers, a 13% increase from the pilot episode back in season 1. With such a positive response from the fandom at home, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Based on the legendary video games created by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is one of the most insightful looks into zombie/post-apocalyptic life in recent memory. The scale is smaller than The Walking Dead, but the character work and the themes analyzed through the story make this undead tale one that everyone can get behind. The second season has a lot at stake that makes it hard to discuss season 3, but that's not going to stop me! This is everything we know so far about The Last of Us season 3.

Read more
Everything we know about Dexter: Original Sin season 2
Get ready for another season of Original Sin: When to expect it and more
Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin season 1

Dexter: Original Sin was announced to mixed reactions. Hearing that a Dexter prequel story was in the works with someone else playing the titular killer instead of Michael C. Hall could have been disastrous, but new star Patrick Gibson did a fantastic job of capturing the youthful version of Dexter Morgan. Dexter: Original Sin turned out to be a striking success that paints an entertaining picture of Dexter's life during early adulthood. Hall's narration of the character's inner monologues helps connect the prequel to the original and form the extended universe that SHOWTIME is trying to craft with Dexter.

While the first season of the show ended on a climactic note that would have allowed the series to be a single season if it had been cancelled, the renewal gives the writers more time to capture Dexter's story. This is everything we know so far about Dexter: Original Sin season 2, from the potential plot lines of the season to the release date on Paramount+.

Read more
The first teaser for Wednesday season 2 is gearing us up for an August premiere
The show had a three-year gap between seasons.
Jenna Ortega in Wednesdaey

When Wednesday first debuted in 2022, it almost immediately became one of the biggest shows in the history of Netflix. Now, after three years, fans are finally getting the show's second season. Based on the trailer, it looks like the vibes that fans loved from the first season are back in full force, as is Jenna Ortega's central performance.

Like many of Netflix's biggest shows, Wednesday season 2 will actually have two premiere dates, with the first half of the season debuting on Aug. 6 and the second half a month later on Sept. 3. Those premiere dates will give all the Wednesday fans in your lifetime to prepare their Halloween costumes for the year.

Read more