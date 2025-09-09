Everything we know about House of the Dragon season 3

It’s been more than a year since the second season of House of the Dragon ended, but we know that we’re getting more. Before the second season even premiered, HBO announced that the Game of Thrones prequel would be back for a third season.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” Francesca Orsi, head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Recommended Videos

Season 2 spent most of its runway focused on the beginnings of the war between the Greens and the Blacks, which will eventually lead to the end of the Targaryen dynasty. With season 3 now on the way, here’s what we might be able to expect.

What will season 3 of House of the Dragon be about?

Although there were some big battles and major deaths in the second season of House of the Dragon, the season ended without giving us any sort of major climax. Instead, it seemed to be teasing that a major confrontation was on the way at Harrenhal, which is where many of the show’s main characters are headed. As for the state of each side, the Greens have the Lannisters, Hightowers, and the Triarchy fleet, while the Blacks have at least six dragons, the Starks, and the Velaryons.

In the final moments of season 2, though, we got something of a curveball. Alicent offered Rhaenyra a way to end the war without further bloodshed, suggesting that she sneak into King’s Landing and take Aegon’s life. We don’t know whether that offer is transparent, or whether Rhaenyra will decide to take it.

“While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war,” showrunner Ryan Condal explained on an Inside the Episode sequence after the season 2 finale.

Anyone who has read Fire & Blood knows how this conflict will ultimately end, but we won’t spoil that here. Suffice it to say that, before all is said and done, there’s going to be a lot more bloodshed on both sides of the conflict.

When is the release date for the show’s third season?

No release date has been confirmed for the new season yet, but we can likely expect the show to return sometime in 2026. There was a two-year gap between the show’s first and second season, and it seems likely that the gap between seasons will be similar this time around. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2024, Condal said that his team had already begun work on the third season even before the show was officially renewed.

You certainly don’t want to rush to get to an end, but you also don’t want to overstay your welcome,” Condal explained. “You want to find this very satisfying place to go out that ties up enough loose ends and leaves others intentionally open because, as we know, this history marches on for another 150 years to Daenerys.”

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower in the series, offered another update in speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s due back on set in late August to film for another few months before wrapping on season three mid-October,” the outlet explained, which would align with a mid to late release date sometime in 2026. Season 2 finished filming in September of 2023, and aired in June of the following year.

Who is in the cast for the show’s third season?

The show’s cast will include plenty of holdovers from the first two seasons, chief among them Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent. Also returning will be Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Matthew Needham (Larys Strong), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Harry Collett (Jacaerys Targaryen), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen) Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), and Jefferson Hall (Tyland and Jason Lannister).

Variety also reported that some new faces would be joining the cast for the third season, including James Norton as Ormund Hightower, a character who has been mentioned in the first two seasons but has yet to appear on screen, as well as Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin; and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly.

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon season 3?

There is no trailer for the new season yet, but one will likely be coming in the next few months, assuming that the show premieres sometime in 2026.

Is this the last season?

Season 3 is not supposed to be the last season of the show, although it has not yet been renewed for a fourth. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, though, Condal said that he had envisioned the show’s fourth season as its last.