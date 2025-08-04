 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Every new Game of Thrones spinoff explained

George R.R. Martin's television world continues to grow

By
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy play the lead roles Ollie Upton / Warner Bros. Discovery

When it first aired on HBO in the early 2010s, Game of Thrones dazzled audiences with revolutionary special effects and terrific acting in a unique fantasy world. Based on author George R.R. Martin’s series of novels, the universe depicts the battles between several different noble families as they try to climb to the top of the continent of Westeros, both politically and figuratively. The war scenes, family drama, and massive number of characters helped make the story feel fresh and new every time a new episode aired.

As Martin’s attention shifted to television and away from his books, fans have looked to the TV series to finish some of the stories he couldn’t finish on the page. Game of Thrones left fans wanting more, despite its poorly received finale, and a plethora of spinoffs are on the way. House of the Dragon already has two seasons completed, and there are several others in the coming years to look forward to.

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon finished its second season in 2024. The show chronicles the heated family dynamics of the Targaryen empire almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. The third season should pick up the civil war between Queen Rhaenyra’s forces and King Aegon’s after a slow-building conflict throughout the second act.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

House of the Dragon has been one of the most popular shows on HBO for the last couple of years and proves the worth of the Game of Thrones franchise beyond the original show. The success of this series is responsible for the other series coming.

On a more negative note, the second season of this show was the first one in the franchise to not be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys. This means the third season should be ready for a redemption run sometime in 2026 at the earliest.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the next new spinoff show to look forward to in the franchise. It is based upon Tales of Dunk and Egg. The novellas follow Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon Targaryen V. Duncan the Tall is a character that fans of Game of Thrones might remember being mentioned once in a while by the men of the Kingsguard.

Peter Claffey will be playing the main role. Claffey is most known for playing rugby right now, but his starring role here might just launch a great acting career. Everyone who gets a part in Game of Thrones and its spinoffs seems to find fandom all across the world, after all.

The show should be released sometime in 2026, or before House of the Dragon season 3 if both shows are released during that calendar year.

Aegon’s Conquest

Aegon the Conqueror is one of the most famous characters of lore in the Game of Thrones universe. He is the ruler who started the Targaryen dynasty and laid the groundwork for the family’s storylines in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. This will put the spotlight on the oldest king in the Targaryen clan and how he took over Westeros.

Viewers should view this story as a prequel to House of the Dragon. Watching both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon should make Aegon’s Conquest make sense.

There isn’t an official release date on this one yet, and there haven’t been a lot of updates in the last two years.

The Sea Snake

The Sea Snake has been in rumored development for quite a while now without any updates. It would follow the ocean adventures of Corlys Valeryon, who has previously appeared in House of the Dragon. The show is supposed to be an animated series, something HBO hasn’t dabbled in very much in the past.

There isn’t a release date on this one yet. It’s also a little troubling that it’s somewhat of a spinoff of House of the Dragon, as these shows shouldn’t require you to watch other spinoffs to enjoy. HBO should focus on shows that can be watched after enjoying Game of Thrones.

Ten Thousand Ships

There is a pilot for this show written by Eboni Booth (who has plenty of playwriting experience under her belt), but no other information besides a loose plot. Ten Thousand Ships will be about Princess Nymeria and her adventures 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The timeline being so far in the past helps to create a whole new world for the franchise that hasn’t been seen on-screen before.

The Golden Empire

Another potential animated series, alongside The Sea Snake, The Golden Empire, would be about the people of Yi Ti. Unlike the rest of the shows, which take place on the continent of Westeros, The Golden Empire would be set in Essos. Depending on which animated series comes out first, HBO could decide not to proceed with the other one.

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Paramount Plus with Showtime just became Parmount Plus Premium
We don't think this signals any other changes to the service.
The Paramount Plus logo on a bright blue background.

Paramount Plus is trying to one-up HBO. Following the news that Max would be becoming HBO Max again, Paramount has announced its own name change. After killing the Showtime streaming service in 2024, Paramount is now rebranding Paramount Plus with Showtime as Paramount Plus Premium.

That change is effective as of June 23, and seems to signal one of the final death knells for Showtime as an independent brand. Paramount didn't announce any changes to the structure of the content you'll be getting at each subscription level, so it seems like what's actually changing is just the name. Paramount Plus Premium will get you access to all the shows that used to be Showtime shows, as well as more movies that aren't available with a standard subscription.

Read more
The best medical shows of all time to binge now
From ER to The Pitt, these are the best medical shows ever made
Noah Wyle in the Pitt

Throughout TV's long history, the medical drama has occupied a somewhat unique place in the landscape. Medical shows are often some of the most reliable on TV precisely because there's so much drama built in to working in a hospital.

Personally, I've found the medical drama to be deeply comforting for years, even if I have no desire to be a doctor myself. Understanding the stress of people in the healthcare profession is fascinating in and of itself.

Read more
Don’t ruin your cigars: here’s how to properly season a new humidor
Seasoning secrets every cigar lover could use
faceless man presenting a cigar humidor with cigars inside with gloved hands

If you're a newcomer to the world of cigars or just bought a brand-new humidor, you'll need to season it. And no, I'm not saying to add salt and pepper to it. If you've never heard of it, you might ask, "What is seasoning for a humidor?"

Don't think you need to flavor the box or anything — seasoning is really about getting the wood inside your humidor so as not to rob your cigars of precious moisture. Easy to understand, and getting it done is relatively straightforward as well. The trick is figuring out the "why," and we'll get into that in a bit. But let's first discuss seasoning a humidor.

Read more