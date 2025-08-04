Every new Game of Thrones spinoff explained

When it first aired on HBO in the early 2010s, Game of Thrones dazzled audiences with revolutionary special effects and terrific acting in a unique fantasy world. Based on author George R.R. Martin’s series of novels, the universe depicts the battles between several different noble families as they try to climb to the top of the continent of Westeros, both politically and figuratively. The war scenes, family drama, and massive number of characters helped make the story feel fresh and new every time a new episode aired.

As Martin’s attention shifted to television and away from his books, fans have looked to the TV series to finish some of the stories he couldn’t finish on the page. Game of Thrones left fans wanting more, despite its poorly received finale, and a plethora of spinoffs are on the way. House of the Dragon already has two seasons completed, and there are several others in the coming years to look forward to.

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon finished its second season in 2024. The show chronicles the heated family dynamics of the Targaryen empire almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. The third season should pick up the civil war between Queen Rhaenyra’s forces and King Aegon’s after a slow-building conflict throughout the second act.

House of the Dragon has been one of the most popular shows on HBO for the last couple of years and proves the worth of the Game of Thrones franchise beyond the original show. The success of this series is responsible for the other series coming.

On a more negative note, the second season of this show was the first one in the franchise to not be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys. This means the third season should be ready for a redemption run sometime in 2026 at the earliest.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the next new spinoff show to look forward to in the franchise. It is based upon Tales of Dunk and Egg. The novellas follow Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon Targaryen V. Duncan the Tall is a character that fans of Game of Thrones might remember being mentioned once in a while by the men of the Kingsguard.

Peter Claffey will be playing the main role. Claffey is most known for playing rugby right now, but his starring role here might just launch a great acting career. Everyone who gets a part in Game of Thrones and its spinoffs seems to find fandom all across the world, after all.

The show should be released sometime in 2026, or before House of the Dragon season 3 if both shows are released during that calendar year.

Aegon’s Conquest

Aegon the Conqueror is one of the most famous characters of lore in the Game of Thrones universe. He is the ruler who started the Targaryen dynasty and laid the groundwork for the family’s storylines in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. This will put the spotlight on the oldest king in the Targaryen clan and how he took over Westeros.

Viewers should view this story as a prequel to House of the Dragon. Watching both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon should make Aegon’s Conquest make sense.

There isn’t an official release date on this one yet, and there haven’t been a lot of updates in the last two years.

The Sea Snake

The Sea Snake has been in rumored development for quite a while now without any updates. It would follow the ocean adventures of Corlys Valeryon, who has previously appeared in House of the Dragon. The show is supposed to be an animated series, something HBO hasn’t dabbled in very much in the past.

There isn’t a release date on this one yet. It’s also a little troubling that it’s somewhat of a spinoff of House of the Dragon, as these shows shouldn’t require you to watch other spinoffs to enjoy. HBO should focus on shows that can be watched after enjoying Game of Thrones.

Ten Thousand Ships

There is a pilot for this show written by Eboni Booth (who has plenty of playwriting experience under her belt), but no other information besides a loose plot. Ten Thousand Ships will be about Princess Nymeria and her adventures 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The timeline being so far in the past helps to create a whole new world for the franchise that hasn’t been seen on-screen before.

The Golden Empire

Another potential animated series, alongside The Sea Snake, The Golden Empire, would be about the people of Yi Ti. Unlike the rest of the shows, which take place on the continent of Westeros, The Golden Empire would be set in Essos. Depending on which animated series comes out first, HBO could decide not to proceed with the other one.