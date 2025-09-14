From court to curb: New Balance Numeric reintroduces the 770 as a skate hybrid

Throughout its history, New Balance has been home to many iconic silhouettes that remain as trendsetters to this day. One of the lineups that continues to deliver premium craftsmanship and quality is the brand’s New Balance Numeric collection. In its most recent release, the line has reintroduced its famed 770 silhouette. A once cross-trainer, the 770 has gone through various phases, including a stint as a popular tennis shoe. Now, New Balance has reengineered the sneaker to embrace a brand new group, the skateboarding community. Around thirty years after its initial launch, the 770 returns with the same retro look of the ‘90s but with a brand new set of features that make it ideal for skaters and non-skaters alike.

New Balance’s 770 returns with a brand new style

Although many of the needs of skateboarders are similar to the features already offered in the 770, this redesign has included many details that pertain to different skateboarding scenarios. Featuring an Integrated Counter Reinforcer Footframe System that wraps the heel and midsole, the 770 sneaker comes with added stability needed to stay firm on each step. For skaters, durability is key, which is why this new sneaker includes a double-layered toe cap that ensures your sneakers can last much longer. Additional performance features like the molded PU performance insoles and internal tongue-centering straps add impact absorption while keeping the foot firmly in its place. Rounding out the design are specific branding details that pay homage to the shoe’s ‘90s origins. The 770 sneaker will arrive in two colorways, including Grey/Black/Purple and Black/Grey options. Both iterations will be available on shelves on September 15 via New Balance’s webstore and select retailers for a retail price of $125. Whether you’re a skateboarder or not, the New Balance Numeric 770 offers the charm and performance features suitable for skating or lifestyle use.