ASICS Skateboarding and Gino Iannucci debut the Leggerezza FB

ASICS and Gino Iannucci develop the brand's new must-have skate shoe

asics gino iannucci sneakers
ASICS

Like other brands with soccer boots, ASICS is going all in on skateboarding. With their newly developed ASICS Skateboarding branch, the brand has already shown signs of how their skate-inspired footwear can achieve style and edge at once. Now, ASICS Skateboarding is joining forces with skate legend Gino Iannucci, who joined ASICS Skateboarding in 2023, to unveil the new center product for the skate line. While the silhouette isn’t new for the brand, the latest sneakers give ASICS Skateboarding a go-to product that can proudly represent their branch. Originally stemming from a soccer cleat, the new sneaker features details from multiple sports and activities for a thorough option that can easily become a favorite everyday casual option. 

ASICS doubles down on skateboarding with new sneaker

man wearing asics sneaker
ASICS
Recommended Videos

Adopting the main base from the brand’s Injector Arrezzo I, the newest skate-inspired design includes details typically found on soccer cleats and ice hockey footwear. Composed of a double-stitched upper with padded tongues and a breathable mesh, the new Leggerezza FB has the feel and look of a retro sneaker. The design’s waxed laces and side panels are details borrowed from classic ice hockey footwear, making this a sneaker inspired by multiple sports. Arriving in two colorways, users will have the option to choose from a navy blue base with white accents or white with gold detailing. The first wave of releases will see this shoe arrive at select skate shops on August 29 for $105. A wider, global release is planned with added colorways in September. Just as every brand has its go-to icon, ASICS Skateboarding’s newest release gives the brand a much-needed reference that establishes itself well in the skate world. 

