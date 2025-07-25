ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov debut GEL Kinetic Fluent in fresh colorways

Building on ASICS’ recent archival revivals, the newest launch from the athletic brand gets the design treatment with the help of Kiko Kostadinov. Revealing a new version of the lifestyle sneaker, GEL Kinectic Fluent, the duo is reuniting for another collaborative collection that’s full of their signature touches. Adding doses of retro design details, the latest launch features all the beloved technical elements from ASICS that’ll keep you comfortable during everyday wear. Releasing in three colorways, this drop offers options for both neutral fans and those who prefer bolder wear. With its sculpted design and oversized silhouette, the most recent ASICS x KIKO sneaker is a delightful blend of design and performance details.

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov’s GEL-Kinetic Fluent US6-S

Crafted with a traditional mesh layer accented by curved leather panels, the newest GEL-Kinetic Fluent US6-S sneaker combines classic sneaker features with modern design. Also featured is a complete leather construction that extends to the heel, along with ASICS’ signature fluid lining through the lateral panels. Donning only minimal ASICS branding, the design is sleek and contemporary throughout. Small gradient details are found through the mesh panels, adding a soft touch of depth and dimension to the design. Inside, the shoe comes with Scutoid Gel technology, and FF Blast Eco Foam provides cushioning and maximum energy return. For added stability, the sneaker also contains the TRUSSTIC support system. Available in three distinct hues, the sneaker is offered in Black/Vanilla, Cayenne/Copperhead, and Glacier Grey/Soft Sky color combinations. Priced at $170 a piece, the sneaker will be available on July 25 via ASICS’ website.