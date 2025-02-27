Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS reunite to honor Japanese workwear

Reuniting for a new partnership, London-based Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS are coming together for another cutting-edge design. As is typical with Kostadinov’s designs, the latest shoe has plenty of innovation and street-style inspiration. Expanding on the designer’s Gel-Kiril 3 silhouette, the new release takes its inspiration from Japanese work uniforms and their evolution over the years. With a campaign that spotlights workers, this release is a thoughtful nod to the intricate details that complete your uniform. With Kostadinov’s style touches and ASICS’ experience in performance and technical features, this sneaker is the ultimate mix of both. For the release, the duo unveils two new colorways full of modern upgrades for one sleek and practical shoe.

Kiko Kostadinov x Asics Gel-Kiril 3

Using a mixture of utilitarian elements and functional features, the new Gel-Kiril 3 dons a more rugged look that gives a nod to the complexities workers face each shift. Available in either Black/Blue or Bronze/Brown, both iterations come with embossed uppers and textural overlays that contrast. Embossing patterns extend to the shoe’s outsoles, giving it a more unique look. The FLYTEFOAM PROPEL cushioning and ASICS’ GEL cushioning added into the design provide the shoe with more support and comfort. AHARPLUS heel plug adds durability to the shoe, allowing you to enjoy the design for a longer time. Available via Kiko Kostadinov’s web store, this sneaker is a playful mix of reptile patterns, texture, and technical features. This design has everything you need for those looking for a more rugged, technical, and durable sneaker.

Shop Now