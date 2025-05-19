SeaVees reunite with B.F. Goodrich for a historic collaboration

Once a popular sneaker, SeaVees became a forgotten brand after being acquired by Converse in 1971 from its founder, B.F. Goodrich. After this sale, SeaVees and Converse were subject to a monopoly lawsuit, which caused the brand to shut down and cease production. Forty years later, the brand was revived by current founder Steven Tiller. Since then, SeaVees has worked to establish itself once more as a household name. SeaVees is reuniting with its founder, B.F. Goodrich, for the first time since its recreation. Goodrich for a historic collaboration celebrating the brand’s original founding and rediscovery. For this iconic partnership, SeaVees is recreating its original design to the smallest detail, which pays homage to the brand’s journey.

SeaVees and B.F. Goodrich introduces the Founder’s Edition Yacht shoe

To celebrate the brand’s 60-year founding and the 20th anniversary of its rediscovery, SeaVees and its founder, B.F. Goodrich is releasing a new design. Aptly named the Founder’s Edition Yacht shoe, this sneaker takes the shape of SeaVees’ original design and brings it to a new audience. Now made with recycled tire rubber, the new design uses modern craftsmanship and materials like hand-distressed foxing and premium aluminum eyelets.

As a bonus, the limited-edition sneakers come packaged in recreated artwork that mimics the original packaging. Commemorative shoe bags and a ‘Congratulations’ card are included in the packaging for an exceptional customer experience. Those looking to get these historic shoes must wait until June 1. While details like retail price or release platforms have yet to be announced, there’s no doubt that this partnership will be one of the most special of the season.