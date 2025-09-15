It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, so shake up a Mi Campo El Diablo cocktail

Hispanic Heritage Month officially starts today. That’s reason enough to whip up some traditional Mexican cuisine or make a good cocktail. For those who are thirsty, we have just the recipe.

It’s a drink you can make just for you or proudly present to friends during a hangout. You can sip it on its own or use it to wash down some spicy game day snacks or some homemade tamales. Just be sure you use fresh lime juice and track down a good cocktail spear or toothpick for some presentation points.

Mi Campo Tequila reached out with a lovely cocktail that takes advantage of reposado tequila (read our agave spirits guide if you need some context). It’s colorful, involves just a few ingredients, and takes advantage of some seasonal garnishes you can eat.

We like it as a good shoulder season cocktail as we head into autumn. If you’re looking for a great recipe that offers little work and a lot of reward, read on.

Mi Campo El Diablo

We like this drink, as it pairs tequila with familiar flavors in lime and a good ginger beer but also shakes things up a bit by throwing some cassis in the mix.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Mi Campo Reposado

½ ounce Crème de Cassis

½ ounce lime juice​

Ginger beer

Method: