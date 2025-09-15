 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, so shake up a Mi Campo El Diablo cocktail

A tequila cocktail made with cassis

By
El Diablo cocktail.
Mi Campo

Hispanic Heritage Month officially starts today. That’s reason enough to whip up some traditional Mexican cuisine or make a good cocktail. For those who are thirsty, we have just the recipe.

It’s a drink you can make just for you or proudly present to friends during a hangout. You can sip it on its own or use it to wash down some spicy game day snacks or some homemade tamales. Just be sure you use fresh lime juice and track down a good cocktail spear or toothpick for some presentation points.

Recommended Videos

Mi Campo Tequila reached out with a lovely cocktail that takes advantage of reposado tequila (read our agave spirits guide if you need some context). It’s colorful, involves just a few ingredients, and takes advantage of some seasonal garnishes you can eat.

We like it as a good shoulder season cocktail as we head into autumn. If you’re looking for a great recipe that offers little work and a lot of reward, read on.

Mi Campo El Diablo

blue agave
Adobe Stock / Adobe

We like this drink, as it pairs tequila with familiar flavors in lime and a good ginger beer but also shakes things up a bit by throwing some cassis in the mix.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ ounces Mi Campo Reposado
  • ½ ounce Crème de Cassis
  • ½ ounce lime juice​
  • Ginger beer

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients except for the ginger beer to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until the shaker becomes frosty.
  2. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with ginger beer and garnish with seasonal berries.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

Stone Brewing drops a big beer for a big anniversary
Stone Brewing 29th Anniversary Double IPA.

It's official, you can now get Stone Brewing's 29th Anniversary Double IPA. The big beer celebrates nearly three decades in the craft beer sector. The west coast brewery, founded in California, has long been known for its high-octane brews.

The beer comes in at 8.5% ABV and is made with a slew of New Zealand Hops. The full-bodied beer shows dank elements, red berries, and tropical fruit. The finish is lasting and there's a hit of bitterness to the tune of 55 IBUs.

Read more
Crisp days call for crisp beers — here are the best craft lagers for fall
Fall is a a great time for craft lagers
Zero Gravity

To say that the craft beer world in the U.S. has exploded in the last few decades is a bit of an understatement. Back in 1995, there were only around two hundred craft breweries in the entire country. Today, we’re nearing 10,000 breweries in the U.S. These breweries are producing hazy IPAs, barrel-aged stouts, and a surprising number of classic, crisp lagers.

The latter just might be the perfect style to bridge the gap between summer and fall. This is because the styles range from crushable, crispy boys perfect for unseasonably hot days to dark, malty lagers well-suited for unseasonably cool autumn evenings.

Read more
These dive bars don’t care about trends—and that’s exactly why we love them
Top dive bars
Dark bar with three empty barstools

Here's to the lowbrow watering hole. These practical establishments don't need bells and whistles like house-made tinctures and custom light fixtures. No, they've given us enough as it is, from that Cheers-like hospitality to that vintage dive bar smell.

Here's to the dive bar. The temple for regulars where a jukebox is preferred to a playlist, a sticker-covered bathroom is the norm, and a regular spoon, not a bar spoon, will do just fine for mixing drinks. Oh, and the drinks tend to be strong.

Read more