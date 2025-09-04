 Skip to main content
How to make Tequila Corralejo’s Cocoa Old Fashioned

Cocoa Old Fashioned.
Tequila Corralejo

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming up and that calls for some deep dives into fascinating cultures. A great way to do so is by way of food, whether that’s a dish from traditional Mexican cuisine or a cocktail that honors a specific place. It’s a great way to experience the flavors of the world and broaden your palate.

A tequila brand reached out with a cocktail we could not resist. It’s a Mexican riff on a classic drink, treated to an agave spirit, chocolate, and peppers. It’s a great way to showcase the dynamic nature of tequila.

“We brought together some of our favorite Mexican flavors-rich mole, smoky chipotle and bright citrus, to complement Corralejo Reposado’s vanilla and oak notes for a cocktail that’s bold and complex-just like our roots. This month is about celebrating the vibrant, evolving spirit of Mexico, and I think we’ve captured that right here in a glass,” said Nicole Arnell, senior brand manager of Tequila Corralejo at Infinium Spirits.

Read on for the full recipe.

Cocoa Old Fashioned

Cocoa Old Fashioned.
Tequila Corralejo

This is an excellent take on a classic Old Fashioned cocktail, tweaked just the right amount. And don’t fret, chocolate mole bitters are an easy find online or at most specialty stores. And the clove-studded orange peel is a pleasing touch, looking a bit like a fashionable garment.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Tequila Corralejo Reposado
  • ½ ounce agave syrup
  • 2 small pieces dried chipotle
  • 2 dashes chocolate mole bitters
  • Clove-studded orange peel for garnish

Method:

  1. Muddle chipotle in the bottom of a mixing glass and add all liquids, fill with ice, and stir until chilled.
  2. Strain into an ice-filled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with the clove-studded orange peel.

Check out some sibling material at The Manual. We’ve got an agave spirits guide as well as a feature on summer wine hacks. Here’s to a delicious September ahead.

