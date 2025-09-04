How to make Tequila Corralejo’s Cocoa Old Fashioned

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming up and that calls for some deep dives into fascinating cultures. A great way to do so is by way of food, whether that’s a dish from traditional Mexican cuisine or a cocktail that honors a specific place. It’s a great way to experience the flavors of the world and broaden your palate.

A tequila brand reached out with a cocktail we could not resist. It’s a Mexican riff on a classic drink, treated to an agave spirit, chocolate, and peppers. It’s a great way to showcase the dynamic nature of tequila.

“We brought together some of our favorite Mexican flavors-rich mole, smoky chipotle and bright citrus, to complement Corralejo Reposado’s vanilla and oak notes for a cocktail that’s bold and complex-just like our roots. This month is about celebrating the vibrant, evolving spirit of Mexico, and I think we’ve captured that right here in a glass,” said Nicole Arnell, senior brand manager of Tequila Corralejo at Infinium Spirits.

Read on for the full recipe.

Cocoa Old Fashioned

This is an excellent take on a classic Old Fashioned cocktail, tweaked just the right amount. And don’t fret, chocolate mole bitters are an easy find online or at most specialty stores. And the clove-studded orange peel is a pleasing touch, looking a bit like a fashionable garment.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tequila Corralejo Reposado

½ ounce agave syrup

2 small pieces dried chipotle

2 dashes chocolate mole bitters

Clove-studded orange peel for garnish

Method:

Muddle chipotle in the bottom of a mixing glass and add all liquids, fill with ice, and stir until chilled. Strain into an ice-filled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with the clove-studded orange peel.

Check out some sibling material at The Manual. We’ve got an agave spirits guide as well as a feature on summer wine hacks. Here’s to a delicious September ahead.