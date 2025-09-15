 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon is power with practicality

2026 AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon proves speed and sustainability can coexist

By
2026 Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybrid wagon left side view driving on a road through a gold course.
Mercedes AMG

If you’ve been waiting for a wagon that can do it all, Mercedes-AMG just dropped a serious contender. The 2026 AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon isn’t just another high-performance luxury car with a plug; it’s proof that AMG hasn’t lost its fire while embracing the future of electrification.

Wagons have always been the sweet spot for people who want SUV practicality without giving up driving feel, and the AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon doubles down on that formula. With 577 horsepower on tap, up to 41 miles of all-electric range, and all the plush creature comforts you’d expect from a six-figure Mercedes.

Performance meets practicality

2026 Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybrid wagon cockpit view of the front seats, dashboard, and console.
Mercedes AMG

The AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon blends old-school AMG muscle and new-age electrification. The 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine pairs with a punchy electric motor to deliver 577 horsepower — 604 hp if you opt for the RACE START option. Mercedes claims the Wagon can sprint from 0–60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, which is supercar territory. AMG’s fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, adaptive suspension, and rear-axle steering make sure the car corners like it weighs half as much.

2026 Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybrid wagon second row seating.
Mercedes AMG

The hybrid system allows up to 41 miles of electric-only driving, Mercedes says, meaning you can sneak through the city in silence before letting loose on the highway. A 21.2 kWh usable battery charges at up to 60 kW on DC power, making top-ups relatively quick for a plug-in hybrid. For enthusiasts, the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package brings extras like a limited-slip differential, beefier brakes, and a 174-mph top speed, because nothing says “family wagon” like nearly 600 horsepower.

Recommended Videos

Inside, it’s the kind of plush, tech-forward space you’d expect in a modern Mercedes. Heated power seats, a Burmester 4D surround system, and a panoramic sunroof are standard, while options like the MBUX Superscreen and AMG Performance Seats allow you to tailor it to your taste. Luxury, sport, or just-right, Mercedes gives you plenty of ways to spec this car exactly how you want.

Design and the special edition

2026 Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybrid wagon right side view driving on a dirt road through a gold course.
Mercedes AMG

The AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon doesn’t try to hide its dual personality. Buyers can choose from more than 10 exterior paints and dress it up further with carbon fiber, Night Package accents, or massive 21-inch forged wheels. Inside, trim choices range from natural wood to carbon fiber, ensuring your wagon feels as sporty or as refined as you like.

2026 Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybrid black wagon and white sedan facing each other in front of an office building.
Mercedes AMG

And for those who crave something more, Mercedes is offering an Edition 1 model for the first year only. Finished in MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey with bold AMG graphics, black forged wheels, and a unique interior treatment, this trim is designed to make your already rare AMG wagon stand out even more.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…

Editors’ Recommendations

This is how much the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will cost
AMG GT 43 gets pricing for 2025
MB AMG GT 43

Some cars are just instant home runs. When Mercedes-AMG debuted the first AMG GT back in 2014, you didn't have to be a car fanatic to appreciate the stunning good looks or throaty exhaust rumble of the newest member of the always fun Grand Touring market. Fast-forward a little more than a decade, and although we first got to lay eyes on the 2025 AMG GT 43 in March of this year, it was not until recently that pricing was made available to the drooling public.
The 2025 AMG GT 43 will start at $105,900

Despite being considered the "entry-level" model of the AMG GT lineup, the GT 43 has a starting price of $105,900, which does not include any destination or delivery fees.

Read more
Alpine F1 team will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes starting in 2026
With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
Alpine and Mercedes-AMG F1 race cars.

After Renault's Alpine announced the decision to cease making engines for F1 race cars after 2025, that left open the question of where Alpine's F1 team would turn to source their engines. We now know the answer. Beginning in the 2026 season, Mercedes will supply the power units for Alpine's F1 race car. Mercedes will also supply the gearboxes used in the cars in 2026. The agreement to use Mercedes power units lasts through 2030, but Alpine plans to build and use their own gearbox starting in 2027.
Why Alpine's decision is a big deal
When Alpine disclosed it would cease building engines for F1 cars, it was a sea change for the manufacturer. Alpine and parent company Renault have historically been engine suppliers, providing engines to their F1 team and other teams. With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
What the power unit supply deal means
The 2025 season will be the last season for the current power units. In 2026, F1 race cars and power units will be subject to next-generation FIA F1 rules and regulations. The new power units will have internal combustion engines that run on 100% biofuels and will use battery power more than the current power units.

Alpine will continue to build F1 engines at its Viry-Chatillon, France division through the end of the 2025 season, after which it will be re-purposed to Hypertech Alpine. Alpine's Enstone, UK division will continue to focus on the F1 race car's chassis.

Read more
Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar beats its own record lap time on the Ring
The AMG ONE competes with itself and wins
Mercedes-AMG ONE on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife close frontal view.

Mercedes-AMG recently announced that the AMG ONE hypercar broke its own record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Also called the Ring, this 20.832-km ( 12.94 miles) track in Germany is a standard testing ground for performance cars. The Mercedes-AMG ONE with F1 technology is the first production vehicle to complete a single lap of the circuit in less than 6:30 minutes. The official time was 6:29.090 minutes. That time is more than five seconds faster than the previous record, achieved by the AMG ONE in 2022.
Why the AMG ONE lap record matters

A car with the record time on the Ring gets worldwide bragging rights, but it means more than that to Mercedes-AMG. In addition to raising the bar for the company's production vehicles, attaining and then besting the record gives the team a chance to get the most out of the car, demonstrating their drive and ability.

Read more