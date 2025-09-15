 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Jordan Davis’s collab with Wolverine blends style with workwear grit

Country singer Jordan Davis and Wolverine team up for new collection

By
Jordan Davis wolverine boots
Wolverine

In a natural step for the pair, country singer Jordan Davis and work boot brand Wolverine are taking their partnership to the next level. On the cusp of Davis’ “Ain’t Enough Road” tour, the duo is rejoining forces for a continuation of their collaboration that debuts four new boots and several apparel pieces. The four boots come in rounded toe and steel toe options, honing in on Wolverine’s mission to provide the best in rugged footwear. 

Previously, Davis and Wolverwine worked together on a curated collection of the country singer’s favorite pieces. Now, this co-designed collection represents some of Davis’ personal style and influence, along with the grit and durability that Wolverine offers. “It was important to me to include clothes and boots in the line that were versatile,” said Jordan Davis in a statement. “I wanted to have pieces that looked and felt good no matter where I was.” 

Jordan Davis and Wolverine bring style and grit to the stage

Jordan Davis holding boot
Wolverine
Recommended Videos

For their second collection, Jordan Davis and Wolverine have debuted four new boots that bring ruggedness and country music into perfect harmony. The Bronc Wedge, a favorite of Davis, features full-grain waterproof leather uppers and a lightweight Rubberlon wedge outsole for more flexibility and cushion. A Jordan Davis exclusive camouflage coloring adds style to the boot’s moisture-managing mesh liner. The Rancher boot takes on Wolverine’s popular boot style. It upgrades it with Jordan Davis’ logo embossing on the pull tab and a branded, removable, lightweight ETPU footbed for added cushioning. 

The Rancher Fleur-De-Lis boot includes all of the features in the Rancher boot, and adds the statement fleur-de-lis stitching design along the uppers. Lastly, the Bronc Wedge Steel-Toe adds another layer of durability and protection to the Bronc Wedge design. Along with the boots, several apparel items and accessories are also being released. All four boots and apparel are available to purchase via Wolverine’s webstore.

buy now
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Mizuno’s latest hiking shoe gets tailored elegance from Margaret Howell
Mizuno and Margaret Howell unite for a revamped hiking shoe
mizuno hiking shoe

When it comes to outdoor gear, Mizuno knows what it takes to provide dependable and practical items. Whether it be for table tennis or hiking, Mizuno has all of the gear you could need. Now, the brand is taking itself to the next level thanks to its latest collaboration that brings a British touch to its practical design. Along with British designer Margaret Howell, Mizuno is reviving its classic hiking sneaker with a touch of fashion. While providing plenty of sleekness, the new hiking shoes are also equipped with the technical features you would need to get the most out of your hike. Available in two understated tones, the hiking shoes are a sleeker version of the gear you know you can rely on. 

Mizuno and Margaret Howell bring style to your hikes

Read more
Aminé’s New Balance Biblioteca 2000 shines with glow-in-the-dark soles
Aminé and New Balance reveal their newest sneaker that glows in the dark
amine new balance sneaker

A giant in the retro sneaker game, New Balance has become the go-to brand for unveiling archival silhouettes for the modern era. While the vault is full of designs that can easily be redesigned, the brand’s latest collaboration takes a look at the ABZORB 2000 sneaker. Joining forces with American rapper Aminé, New Balance’s most recent partnership is far beyond just another retro revival. Equipped with a glow-in-the-dark detail, the new sneaker is one of the brightest designs in the brand’s collection. Inspired by libraries, the sneaker also holds a motivating message that goes beyond footwear. Combined with the uniqueness of the sneaker, this New Balance x Aminé design is poised to become a favorite among collectors seeking the ultimate item. 

Aminé and New Balance bring a new glow to this retro sneaker

Read more
The Wallabee gets a tartan twist in Clarks’ Nicholas Daley collab
Clarks and Nicholas Daley reinvent the Wallabee with a statement look
Clarks tartan wallabees

Clarks is no stranger to letting brands and designers redesign their Wallabee designs for special occasions. Undoubtedly, the staple design in their lineup, the Wallabee shoe, is the brand’s most recognizable offering, which is why it is. From its easy-to-style versatility to its comfort cushion, the Wallabee can be used for almost any setting. Now, in honor of the brand’s 200th anniversary, Clarks is collaborating with London-based designer Nicholas Daley on a redesign of its iconic shoe, which emphasizes the shoe’s heritage while showcasing Daley’s unique culture and style. Donning a new print and details, this Wallabee is more than just another footwear release; it’s a statement offering that’ll excite collectors and Clarks fans alike. Blending his knack for British construction, Nicholas Daley fuses his Jamaican-Scottish heritage for a design that’s as special as the milestone it represents. 

Clarks celebrates 200 years with a new Wallabee collab

Read more