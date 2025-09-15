Jordan Davis’s collab with Wolverine blends style with workwear grit

In a natural step for the pair, country singer Jordan Davis and work boot brand Wolverine are taking their partnership to the next level. On the cusp of Davis’ “Ain’t Enough Road” tour, the duo is rejoining forces for a continuation of their collaboration that debuts four new boots and several apparel pieces. The four boots come in rounded toe and steel toe options, honing in on Wolverine’s mission to provide the best in rugged footwear.

Previously, Davis and Wolverwine worked together on a curated collection of the country singer’s favorite pieces. Now, this co-designed collection represents some of Davis’ personal style and influence, along with the grit and durability that Wolverine offers. “It was important to me to include clothes and boots in the line that were versatile,” said Jordan Davis in a statement. “I wanted to have pieces that looked and felt good no matter where I was.”

Jordan Davis and Wolverine bring style and grit to the stage

Recommended Videos

For their second collection, Jordan Davis and Wolverine have debuted four new boots that bring ruggedness and country music into perfect harmony. The Bronc Wedge, a favorite of Davis, features full-grain waterproof leather uppers and a lightweight Rubberlon wedge outsole for more flexibility and cushion. A Jordan Davis exclusive camouflage coloring adds style to the boot’s moisture-managing mesh liner. The Rancher boot takes on Wolverine’s popular boot style. It upgrades it with Jordan Davis’ logo embossing on the pull tab and a branded, removable, lightweight ETPU footbed for added cushioning.

The Rancher Fleur-De-Lis boot includes all of the features in the Rancher boot, and adds the statement fleur-de-lis stitching design along the uppers. Lastly, the Bronc Wedge Steel-Toe adds another layer of durability and protection to the Bronc Wedge design. Along with the boots, several apparel items and accessories are also being released. All four boots and apparel are available to purchase via Wolverine’s webstore.