What I loved most: Things to do in Naples you shouldn’t miss

5 Must-Do Experiences for an Authentic Trip to Naples, Italy”

By
Shoreline of Naples, Italy
Naples, Italy Vincenzo De Simone / Unsplash

Naples, Italy, holds the title of pizza’s birthplace, while also being known for its lively pace and less polished side that can surprise first-time visitors. Though this city has its drawbacks (like any location in the world), Naples also has much to offer for tourists — from delicious food to a vibrant history to explore. If you’re planning on exploring this authentic Italian city, add these 5 things to do in Naples to your trip itinerary.

Explore Castle Sant’Elmo

Views from Castle Sant'Elmo
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you want the best views of the entire area, add a visit to Castle Sant’Elmo to your list of things to do in Naples. Castle Sant’Elmo is a medieval fortress that was built in the 14th century. This star-shaped fortress has a rich history, part of which is due to its strategic location up on Vomero Hill. Back in the day, this castle symbolized government authority and was even used as a prison. Built from volcanic rock, visitors still head up to this castle today to explore its history and check out panoramic views of Naples and Mount Vesuvius.

Due to its location high up on a hill, you’ll need to use the funicular (cable car) to reach Castle Sant’Elmo. Taking the Funicolare di Montesanto is simple enough using Metro Line 1 (takes only about 5 to 10 minutes). Once you reach the top of the hill, it’s about a 10-minute walk to the entrance of Castle Sant’Elmo. Although it’s a bit of a process to get to Castle Sant’Elmo (and an uphill walk), the stunning panoramic views are so worth it.

Visit Napoli Sotterranea (Naples underground)

Naples underground
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

If you’ve just arrived in Naples, you may have had no clue (and understandably) that there are actually “layers” to the city of Naples. Beneath the city of Naples we walk on today, there is an entire underground city which consists of a whole lot of tunnels. The underground Naples dates back to the 4th century BC, when ancient Greeks dug for material to build in Neapolis. Later, the underground tunnels beneath Naples were used by the Romans as aqueducts to supply water to the city. Then, during World War II, these areas were also used as bomb shelters.

If you like history (and exploring tight spaces), a guided tour of Napoli Sotterranea is a must while visiting Naples. This 90-minute tour includes a walk through a narrow tunnel and a thorough explanation of the history behind underground Naples. This tour was one of my favorite things I did while visiting Naples (though I’d recommend avoiding it if you have severe claustrophobia).

Go on a food tour with a local

local caprese salad
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Naples is known as the birthplace of pizza, so you can expect to find some of the best food here. Beyond pizza, I’d still describe Naples as a “foodie’s paradise”, as there are endless street food vendors and restaurants to explore. For foodies who want to learn about and try foods specific to Napoli, a food tour with a local is the perfect activity.

During my visit, I did the “Taste of Naples” 3.5-hour walking tour with Eating Europe. This tour combined everything I love about travel and food into one delicious tour. Our guide took the group to various local vendors to “eat like locals,” giving us a chance to not only try authentic Naples food but also to learn its history. From trying true Italian espresso and sfogliatella to spaghetti pie to trying creamy buffalo mozzarella, this tour is truly one every foodie can enjoy. My one tip: Don’t eat beforehand (this tour has way more food than you’d expect on a food tour).

Visit Galleria Umberto I

Galleria Umberto I
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Whether you’re in the mood to shop or not, a visit to Galleria Umberto I is worthwhile while in Naples. This outdoor shopping area has several stores and shops to explore, but its architecture is really what makes it worth a visit.

Naples can be a hectic city, known for its very busy streets. Yet, inside the Galleria Umberto I, it feels like an escape from the hustle and bustle. Built in an Art Nouveau style, this shopping area has high vaulted glass and iron domes that will blow your mind. Though the locals aren’t too happy about the addition of the Starbucks in this mall, both visitors and locals alike who visit here can appreciate the stunning architecture of Galleria Umberto I.

Walk around Quartieri Spagnoli (Naples Spanish neighborhood)

Spanish neighborhood in Naples, Italy
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Quartieri Spagnoli is Naples’ Spanish Neighborhood, which once earned a reputation for being one of the most dangerous parts of Naples. Today, however, this neighborhood does not pose a danger to tourists. This unique area feels like an entirely different city within Naples. As you walk along narrow alleyways, you’ll find many great restaurants, bars, and shops within this “hidden gem” of Naples.

This area earned its name as the Spanish neighborhood when 16th-century barracks were built there to house Spanish soldiers. Today, tourists can explore a lively and unique atmosphere that feels entirely different from other areas within the city of Naples.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

