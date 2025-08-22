How to stream F1 The Movie starring Brad Pitt

After record-setting worldwide theater ticket sales, F1 The Movie is finally available to watch at home, as of August 22, 2025. U.S. viewers can choose to rent or purchase the film for identical prices on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, or Google Play. You can rent F1 The Movie for 48 hours for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99. Free streaming may be available later this year.

The film stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as, respectively, a retired seasoned pro and a young driver with great promise. An Apple Original Films release, as of August 22, it had ticket sales of more than $595 million worldwide, including nearly $184 million in the U.S.

Why F1 the Movie is such a big deal



The popularity of F1 racing is skyrocketing in the U.S. and worldwide, fueled in part by the successful Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The seventh season of Drive to Survive, launched in early March 2025, provided viewers with familiarity with F1 drivers and teams during the 2024 season, preceding the start of the F1 2025 Grand Prix schedule.

During the 2025 season, which celebrates the motorsport’s 75th anniversary, there are three Grand Prix races in the U.S., in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Cadillac’s F1 team, which will comprise an 11th team on the starting grid in the 2026 season, will join Haas as the second American-owned team and the only team that supplies its own power units. F1 The Movie, in addition to scoring a hit for Brad Pitt as his biggest opening film and for Apple Original Films, should continue to fuel growth in fan interest.

F1 The Movie



Rated PG-13, F1 The Movie is 155 minutes in length and streams in UHD format on supported devices. There are no confirmed dates when the thrilling sports drama will be available for streaming for free, but conjecture suggests that may happen in October of this year.