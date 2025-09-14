 Skip to main content
UNNA adds whimsy and purpose to HOKA’s Speedgoat 2 with caterpillar charms

HOKA taps UNNA for a whimsical new sneaker

back of hoka sneaker
HOKA

There’s no denying that HOKA’s sneakers come with their own recognizable silhouette and design that’s easy to distinguish from the rest. From high-end collaborations to over-the-top silhouettes, HOKA has no shortage of recognition. However, that hasn’t prevented the brand from continuing to push the envelope, and this time, they’re getting some help from some nature friends. Along with UNNA, a Swedish running brand, HOKA is putting on a fresh spin on its Speedgoat 2 model and adding some caterpillar charms to add even more whimsy to the mix. Along with two new colorways that inaugurate the collaboration, the work between UNNA and HOKA brings a little bit of joy, fun, and color to your performance footwear rotation. As to the use of caterpillar charms, the brand stated, “We’re all caterpillars with the potential to become beautiful butterflies.”  

HOKA and UNNA team up for a transformative new collab

hoka unna sneaker
HOKA
Although the technicolored caterpillar charms capture everyone’s attention, the rest of the updated Speedgoat 2 deserves plenty of applause. The Speedgoat 2 features an engineered mesh upper with protective overlays. True to UNNA’s messaging, the sneakers’ toe boxes come with a printed “GOOD PLACE” message, a reminder to all that “it’s not about finishing in first place, but in a good place.” At the bottom, the collaborative sneaker features the Vibram Megagrip outsole for enhanced traction, while reflective webbing provides visibility in low-light situations. 

For any brand, working alongside HOKA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but for UNNA, it’s a personal cause. John-Ruben Holtback, founder of UNNA, shared, We want to inspire more people to move and feel good about themselves, and that’s exactly what this shoe does.” In this collaborative collection, UNNA and HOKA are also debuting two new colorways for the new Speedgoat 2: the silver Astral/Galaxy and the tan Sea Ice/Cosmic Grey. The sneaker is available now via UNNA’s webstore and will also debut at HOKA and select retailers on September 19.

