BEAMS, Hoka brings back a famed sneaker – and it’s better than ever.

Although the year is coming to a close, brands like Hoka and BEAMS still have steam for the remaining days ahead. In a new collaboration, both brands are taking a look at another past sneaker for the chance to finish the year with another successful and practical shoe. While the collaborations have been numerous in the year, this final partnership refocuses the brand’s objective of being the fastest and most comfortable sneaker on the market. Available in two color combinations, the new sneaker is all about sleekness on the outside and modern footwear technology on the inside. Those looking to expand their athletic footwear for the new year will have the best opportunity to have two of the hottest brands on the market in their hands. 

BEAMS x HOKA Clifton ONE9

Steeped in nostalgic details, the collaborative Clifton ONE9 from BEAMS and Hoka is a classic sneaker that brings in the best of both brands. Crafted with an open-hole mesh underlay and TPU film overlay, this sneaker is ideal for those who long for a retro-style shoe. Finishing details like the layered retro Hoka logo and synthetic toe cap and heel counters give the sneaker a look different from the brand’s previous collaborations. For this reiteration of the 2010s-era sneaker, the brands have launched the shoe in two colorways: habanero/black and Hoka blue/ Hoka citrus. With these options, fans will have the option to choose from a sleek black and red combination or a vibrant blue and yellow mix. Available now at Hoka for $150, this sneaker is an excellent way to start your 2025.

