 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This iconic chunky HOKA sneaker just got even chunkier

HOKA announces new sneaker

By
Blue Hoka Bondi 9 product photo
HOKA / HOKA

While it seems HOKA’s athletic and lifestyle sneakers lineup can’t get any larger, the brand’s latest release proves that they are just getting started. Of the brand’s vast offerings, the Bondi collection is among the most recognizable and applauded. Made famous for their chunky soles and technical features, the Bondi lineup has plenty to choose from. In this release, HOKA is upgrading the classic silhouette. This new iteration involves adding significant volume to the already chunky design, making it a true statement moment for your closet. Although the design appears bigger, this Bondi shoe won’t lose any features you love. 

The bigger and better HOKA Bondi 9 

back view of heel of HOKA sneaker
HOKA / HOKA

Looking to improve its performance, HOKA is looking to the Bondi 9 sneaker to elevate its offerings by ramping up its size. Adding two millimeters more height to the shoe, the new premium midsole adds bounce, cushion, and support to the design. Made with foamed EVA, smooth MetaRocker, rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame, and a molded EVA sockliner, the midsole is unlike anything the brand has released yet. Completing the design is a 3D molded collar, extended heel pull, and reflective upper details. Although the chunkier midsole increases its appearance, users won’t have to worry about the extra weight. Compared to its predecessor, this new HOKA Bondi 9 is almost an ounce lighter. While this shoe isn’t expected to hit the shelves until January 2025, it has already been announced that it will come in six colorways and retail for $170. For those unafraid of a statement midsole or shoe, the new HOKA Bondi 9 is great for your athletic or lifestyle needs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
SATISFY’s first trail sneaker is an industry game-changer
SATISFY announces first trail shoe
grey satisfy shoe box

After significant collaborations with high-caliber brands like HOKA and Crocs, SATISFY has officially launched its first trail sneaker, unlike anything the brand has produced. Named “TheROCKER,” this sleek and innovative new sneaker from SATISFY reflects how the brand will tackle this new challenge with every bit of style and technology. Much like the rest of the brand’s repertoire, this sneaker explores premium materials with the best footwear technology to deliver chic and practical streetwear-inspired shoes. Using original silhouettes and details, SATISFY’s first attempt at a running and trail sneaker is a great sign for the future. While the shoe isn’t immediately available, there’s no doubt that it will be the first of many footwear additions for the Parisian brand. 
Make way for TheROCKER

 

Read more
Ever wanted to wear an emoji? Now’s your chance to wear the sneaker emoji
Josewong releases Apple sneaker emoji shoe
apple sneaker emoji and apple inspired packaging

Although emojis have become a constant in our lives and a vital part of the conversation, it seems as if only a few manage to look like real-life inspirations. Thankfully, for those who have always been intrigued by the vast emoji encyclopedia, the time has come to finally hold one in your hands (or rather wear it on your feet). Designer Josewong has not only created a real-life emoji shoe but a sneaker you’ll want to wear daily. Far from a gimmick or parody, Josewong’s design is a classic retro-inspired sneaker that looks exactly like the shoe emoji you already know and love. Although the entire design is entertaining, these sneakers are another timeless shoe you’ll want to add to your wardrobe. 
Introducing the Shoe 1 sneaker

Even though the similarity of the sneaker is enough to catch your attention, the inside is still worthy of being worn. This sneaker boasts a fluffed-up tongue and heel and is constructed with full-grain nubuck and mesh upper. The shoe also features a lightweight EVA foam midsole and heel, and a polyurethane rim for extra comfort. As a bonus, the sneaker comes with plenty of Apple-inspired details such as a 3D-printed re-creation of the A5 processor used to power the iPhone. The sneaker’s packaging also comes in a theme inspired by the minimalist Apple packaging. Available for $219.90 via Josewong’s website, these emoji sneakers are far from a joke. For those looking to complete the entire emoji-inspired look, a blue cap and a pair of socks matching their emojis are also available on the site. 

Read more
From sleek loafers to rugged boots: The best casual shoes to invest in
The best casual shoes for men
person wearing brown leather shoes on bricks

Without a doubt, every closet and style needs to have a collection of casual shoes to rely on. The best casual shoes can withhold maximum use and still be a timeless model that’ll always be on trend. Picking out the right pair depends on your style and routine, which decides the level of support and comfort you require. A proper rotation of casual shoes can be made up of various styles, from boots to loafers to sneakers. When made with premium materials and construction these designs can easily be worn with most of your wardrobe and maintain its structure. This selection of shoes has proven to be timeless and quality-made designs that can be used for many years.
Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer

Any casual shoe in your closet should stand the test of time and still look fashionable. One brand that has successfully created numerous icon designs that have transcended any trend is Sperry. With their Authentic Original Penny Loafer, users get the ultimate casual shoe that doubles as a dress shoe. Giving you a more sophisticated everyday look, the penny loafer is a smart choice for those looking for comfort and luxury. The dark beige hue allows wearers to mix and easily match the shoe with most of the colors in your wardrobe. Available via Sperry for $110; and is an easy option to have in your closet.

Read more