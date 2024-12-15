This iconic chunky HOKA sneaker just got even chunkier

While it seems HOKA’s athletic and lifestyle sneakers lineup can’t get any larger, the brand’s latest release proves that they are just getting started. Of the brand’s vast offerings, the Bondi collection is among the most recognizable and applauded. Made famous for their chunky soles and technical features, the Bondi lineup has plenty to choose from. In this release, HOKA is upgrading the classic silhouette. This new iteration involves adding significant volume to the already chunky design, making it a true statement moment for your closet. Although the design appears bigger, this Bondi shoe won’t lose any features you love.

The bigger and better HOKA Bondi 9

Looking to improve its performance, HOKA is looking to the Bondi 9 sneaker to elevate its offerings by ramping up its size. Adding two millimeters more height to the shoe, the new premium midsole adds bounce, cushion, and support to the design. Made with foamed EVA, smooth MetaRocker, rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame, and a molded EVA sockliner, the midsole is unlike anything the brand has released yet. Completing the design is a 3D molded collar, extended heel pull, and reflective upper details. Although the chunkier midsole increases its appearance, users won’t have to worry about the extra weight. Compared to its predecessor, this new HOKA Bondi 9 is almost an ounce lighter. While this shoe isn’t expected to hit the shelves until January 2025, it has already been announced that it will come in six colorways and retail for $170. For those unafraid of a statement midsole or shoe, the new HOKA Bondi 9 is great for your athletic or lifestyle needs.