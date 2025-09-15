Fall-ready: Heydude drops Realtree camo collection for hunters and hikers

It’s fall season, and Heydude’s newest collaboration is making sure you’re ready. The footwear brand is joining forces with outdoor brand Realtree for a new collection that taps into their signature style: camo print. Realtree, known for its camo gear and apparel, is bringing its innovative style and print to three limited-edition designs that bring a unique look to your favorite silhouettes. For both Heydude and Realtree, their mission to bring self-driven expression in nature-driven environments is evident in the new release. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, the three limited-edition designs are perfect for anyone from hunters to hikers and everything in between. Equipped with all of the comfort features you may need for your outdoor activities, this collection is a sure sign that fall has begun.

Heydude and Realtree bring the fall vibes to your outdoor footwear

Taking on three of Heydude’s most popular silhouettes, the Wally, Wally Slip, and Bradley boot, and giving them a camo makeover. Featuring Realtree’s signature EDGE camo pattern on all designs, each shoe includes the print in distinct areas. The Wally Funk Realtree Edge Suede option brings camo to the comfy Wally design, an easy-to-slip-on option with camo along the heel. The Wally Slip Camp Realtree Edge introduces the camo print to the brand’s slip-on puffed mule and adds the pattern along the heel. To round out the limited-edition collection, the Bradley Realtree Edge brings a sturdier and more rugged option to the lineup. The camo pattern takes over the shoe’s collar and tongue, while a brown suede upper material adds a sleek contrast to the print. All three designs are available via Heydude’s webstore and range from $75 to $100.