 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Fall-ready: Heydude drops Realtree camo collection for hunters and hikers

Heydude and Realtree bring camo to your favorite silhouettes

By
heydude x realtree boot
Heydude

It’s fall season, and Heydude’s newest collaboration is making sure you’re ready. The footwear brand is joining forces with outdoor brand Realtree for a new collection that taps into their signature style: camo print. Realtree, known for its camo gear and apparel, is bringing its innovative style and print to three limited-edition designs that bring a unique look to your favorite silhouettes. For both Heydude and Realtree, their mission to bring self-driven expression in nature-driven environments is evident in the new release. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, the three limited-edition designs are perfect for anyone from hunters to hikers and everything in between. Equipped with all of the comfort features you may need for your outdoor activities, this collection is a sure sign that fall has begun. 

Heydude and Realtree bring the fall vibes to your outdoor footwear

lineup of heydude x realtree
Heydude
Recommended Videos

Taking on three of Heydude’s most popular silhouettes, the Wally, Wally Slip, and Bradley boot, and giving them a camo makeover. Featuring Realtree’s signature EDGE camo pattern on all designs, each shoe includes the print in distinct areas. The Wally Funk Realtree Edge Suede option brings camo to the comfy Wally design, an easy-to-slip-on option with camo along the heel. The Wally Slip Camp Realtree Edge introduces the camo print to the brand’s slip-on puffed mule and adds the pattern along the heel. To round out the limited-edition collection, the Bradley Realtree Edge brings a sturdier and more rugged option to the lineup. The camo pattern takes over the shoe’s collar and tongue, while a brown suede upper material adds a sleek contrast to the print. All three designs are available via Heydude’s webstore and range from $75 to $100.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Wales Bonner and Adidas unveil the Superstar Croc in premium fall tones
Wales Bonner and Adidas preview their next luxe sneaker
adidas x wales bonner sneakers

Wales Bonner and Adidas have collaborated to create stunning and viral footwear designs each season. While the duo has been working together for many seasons already, it seems as if the pair only grows stronger with each design they release. Now, the two brands are gearing up for their next fall hit, which involves taking on an iconic design once again. No stranger to the Superstar sneaker, Wales Bonner’s designer twist for this season brings decadent hues and elevated textures for a shoe that’s bound to be a crowd favorite. Fans of the original Superstar sneaker will be glad to know that this design keeps the traditional silhouette, while adding sophisticated details that’ll turn this into your new favorite everyday sneaker. 

Wales Bonner x Adidas brings another makeover to the Superstar

Read more
Marc Jacobs just dropped a Y2K tech runner—and it’s not what you’d expect
Marc Jacobs reenters footwear with a retro runner
denim marc jacobs sneakers

While Marc Jacobs is notorious for runway creations and red carpet looks, the brand is also expanding its reach into the retro sneaker space. With an eye-catching new drop, Marc Jacobs unveiled its 72 Spring Sneaker, a unisex tech sneaker that brings some of your favorite features from retro footwear with a designer twist. Unlike other similar designs, this retro runner ranges from a sleek monochromatic pick to bold and statement colorways. As well, the retro runner comes with many of Marc Jacobs’ signature details, making it a true staple for fans of the designer. As many brands continue to push retro footwear into the forefront, Marc Jacobs’ latest drop is a prime example of how the trend is set to only grow from here.

Marc Jacobs’ 72 Spring Sneaker brings a designer twist  

Read more
Sneaker loafers are taking over, and HOKA’s new drop is leading the charge
HOKA's sneaker loafer design is back with new colors
hoka speed loafer walnut

It’s the year of the sneaker loafers, and there have already been plenty of opinions on the matter. While brands like New Balance heralded the silhouette with their fusion in the last couple of seasons, there are new brands ready to bring their twist on the trend. HOKA, known for their chunky sneakers and performance features, is joining the trend and is prepared to take it over with a new version of the sneaker loafer that brings their recognizable chunky soles to the forefront. With a standout silhouette, HOKA’s new Speed Loafer appears to do precisely what the name entails: deliver key technical footwear features with the look of your favorite dress shoe. Arriving in two new colorways for the fall season, HOKA’s response to the trend seems to signal that the hybrid shoe isn’t going away anytime soon. 

HOKA’s Speed Loafer is back in “Birch” and “Walnut” for fall

Read more