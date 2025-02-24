HEYDUDE x Market Studios gives a timeless shoe a furry twist

The loafer is a timeless silhouette for the classic dresser that remains a go-to option for elevated looks. No matter the trends, the loafer continues to be considered a must-have for any wardrobe. While variations of loafers have always existed, the latest collaboration between footwear brand HEYDUDE and LA-based Market Studios brings a furry texture to this classic design. This latest collaborative shoe is no surprise from the duo, both known for bringing a twist to their designs. Taking on one of HEYDUDE’s classic designs, the new loafer is not your subtle shoe for the average dresser. These loafers are created for the bold, fashion-forward man and are the ideal statement shoe to complete your look.

Market Wally Slip-On Loafers

In their partnership, HEYDUDE and Market Studios are giving a remix to the classic Wally Slip silhouette and giving it a faux fur remix. This shoe is anything but understated, as it comes with faux-fur lining, textile uppers, and a horse-bit detail. Premium details like the full grain heel, a raised back heel edge, and a lightweight, flexible outsole provide plenty of comfort and style to the shoe. Elastic laces and an easy-on system ensure the shoe is easy to grab and go every time. Available in black and sand colorways, this loafer is easy to style, even with the added texture. Those looking to elevate their looks with a bold footwear option can grab this faux-fur loafer via HEYDUDE’s website for $90. Far from your average loafer, this dressy shoe is an easy addition if you want to add some flair to your formal wardrobe.

