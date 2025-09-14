Google crowns this South American city the top Christmas and New Year hotspot

Planning a holiday escape? Forget about cozy ski lodges or European Christmas markets. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has claimed the No. 1 spot on Google Flights’ list of trending international destinations for the 2025 Christmas and New Year travel season.

The ranking is based on the highest year-over-year surge in searches for international trips departing U.S. airports between December 21 and January 4, and Rio’s dramatic jump signals that travelers are craving warm weather and exciting celebrations over wintry wonderlands.

Christmas in Rio coincides with the height of the Brazilian summer, trading fir trees for palm trees and snow for golden sand. Seasonal festivities spill across the city’s famous beaches and landmarks. At Christ the Redeemer, visitors can catch nightly music, light shows, and even Christmas-themed projections on the statue itself from December 20-28.

Shoppers head to Saara Market, a maze of 1,200 stalls transformed into a giant open-air Christmas bazaar, while thrill seekers ride a cable car glittering with lights up Sugarloaf Mountain for live music, treats, and views of Guanabara Bay.

New Year’s Eve brings one of the world’s largest beach parties: Réveillon on Copacabana Beach. Hundreds of thousands dress in all white, a Brazilian tradition symbolizing peace and renewal, with pops of color to invite good fortune, from green for health to yellow for wealth. As midnight strikes, fireworks burst across the sky, capping off the city’s most exciting holiday season.

2025’s top holiday destinations: The full list