 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Google crowns this South American city the top Christmas and New Year hotspot

Rio de Janeiro is Google’s no. 1 holiday travel spot for 2025

By
Rio de Janeiro
MartiBstock / Shutterstock

Planning a holiday escape? Forget about cozy ski lodges or European Christmas markets. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has claimed the No. 1 spot on Google Flights’ list of trending international destinations for the 2025 Christmas and New Year travel season. 

The ranking is based on the highest year-over-year surge in searches for international trips departing U.S. airports between December 21 and January 4, and Rio’s dramatic jump signals that travelers are craving warm weather and exciting celebrations over wintry wonderlands.

Recommended Videos

Christmas in Rio coincides with the height of the Brazilian summer, trading fir trees for palm trees and snow for golden sand. Seasonal festivities spill across the city’s famous beaches and landmarks. At Christ the Redeemer, visitors can catch nightly music, light shows, and even Christmas-themed projections on the statue itself from December 20-28. 

Shoppers head to Saara Market, a maze of 1,200 stalls transformed into a giant open-air Christmas bazaar, while thrill seekers ride a cable car glittering with lights up Sugarloaf Mountain for live music, treats, and views of Guanabara Bay.

New Year’s Eve brings one of the world’s largest beach parties: Réveillon on Copacabana Beach. Hundreds of thousands dress in all white, a Brazilian tradition symbolizing peace and renewal, with pops of color to invite good fortune, from green for health to yellow for wealth. As midnight strikes, fireworks burst across the sky, capping off the city’s most exciting holiday season.

2025’s top holiday destinations: The full list

St Lucia
St. Lucia 31774 / Pixabay
  1. Rio de Janeiro
  2. St. Lucia
  3. Marrakech
  4. Tel Aviv
  5. Curaçao
  6. Belize
  7. Aruba
  8. Barbados
  9. Punta Cana
  10. Cayman Islands
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

These are America’s most outdoorsy states, ranked by new study
Vermont takes the No. 1 spot
Vermont

Who loves the great outdoors the most? A new study from outdoor brand KÜHL just crunched the numbers, analyzing Google search data for 14 popular activities, from hiking and camping to surfing and skiing, across all 50 states. The results, adjusted per 100,000 residents, reveal which states are truly the most outdoorsy in America.

At the very top is Vermont, where about 1 in 12 residents are searching for outdoor activities. That’s 8,515 searches per 100,000 people, making it the nation’s most outdoorsy state. No surprise here: Vermonters have a long tradition of embracing the outdoors, from the country’s oldest long-distance hiking trail to some of the best ski slopes. Skiing, camping, and kayaking rank especially high with locals.

Read more
This Southern city is the best affordable spot for fall foliage in the U.S.
Asheville, North Carolina took the top spot
Asheville

Dollar Flight Club has unveiled its Fall 2025 Travel Report, spotlighting the most affordable destinations to see autumn’s colors, and topping the list is Asheville, North Carolina. With an average round-trip airfare of just $260, the Southern city offers travelers a budget-friendly way to experience some of the country’s most stunning foliage.

Asheville is celebrated for its amazing fall landscapes, with peak colors expected around October 28-31 this year. Visitors can use the city’s interactive fall color map to plan their trip and catch the changing leaves at their brightest. Popular viewing spots include strolling through Downtown Asheville, hiking trails in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, or exploring the grounds of the historic Biltmore Estate.

Read more
Explore Thailand in five-star comfort on the new Blue Jasmine train
Explore the Thai countryside by luxury train
DTH Travel

Thailand is raising the bar for rail travel with the debut of The Blue Jasmine, a new luxury train set to launch later this year. Designed to reimagine the country’s sleeper network, the nine-night journey will take passengers from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, weaving through lush countryside and five provinces along the way.

With curated stops in Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Sukhothai, and Chiang Mai, travelers will experience some of the country’s best scenery, all from the comfort of a rolling five-star retreat.

Read more