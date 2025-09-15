 Skip to main content
Vinebox issues return of the 12 Nights of Wine gift box

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine.
Vinebox

Wine enthusiasts rejoice, a cult favorite is back. Returning for the eighth consecutive year, the 12 Nights of Wine gift set from Vinebox is yet again available. The wine subscription service just dropped the holiday options, which tend to sell out rather quickly.

The 12 Nights of Wine set comes in three versions. The bright box contains a host of white wines while the bold box focuses on reds. There’s also a full 24 option that includes both.

Per the Vinebox way, the boxes come with vials of wine that people can pour into glasses and enjoy at home. It’s a great way to experience a number of varietals and not have to worry about opening an entire bottle of wine. It’s also a nice gift for the wine fan in your life.

Vinebox.
Vinebox

The collections change year to year and the 2025 version is sommelier-selected and includes wines from France, Spain, Germany, California, Oregon, and Washington. They come in a classy box and feature a number of styles and varietals, from complex Bordeaux wines to refreshing Rose wines. This year’s boxes will begin to ship out in mid-October.

The boxes are great for wine parties and offer a number of pairing opportunities. They include excellent context about the liquid and offer some armchair travel around the world wine map. But if you’re interested, you’ll likely need to act fast as the selections are among Vinebox’s most popular.

It might seem a bit early to consider the holidays but it’s never to early to consider a well-curated box of wine samples.

