These rich and festive coffee cocktails are perfect for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us, celebrated every year from September 15th to October 15th. This year, Kamora Coffee Liqueur is drawing inspiration from LLa Hora del Café, a cherished daily coffee ritual where friends and families pause each day to connect around the table over coffee. Made in Mexico, this coffee liqueur is made with beans sourced from Veracruz and Chiapas, two of Mexico’s most celebrated coffee regions.

With notes of vanilla, chocolate, and caramel, this smooth coffee liqueur is perfect for enjoying neat, over ice, or in coffee cocktails. These 3 coffee cocktails offer a meaningful (and delicious) way to spotlight Hispanic heritage this season. Here’s how you to make them at home.

White Chocolate White Russian

Lauren Cooper, Senior Brand Manager at Phillips Distilling Co., describes the White Chocolate White Russian as a twist on a classic White Russian featuring white chocolate liqueur and Kamora Coffee Liqueur, highlighting the creamy, comforting, and subtly sweet tastes that embrace creativity and warmth.

Ingredients

1 oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Trader Vic’s White Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz Prairie Organic Vodka

1 oz Irish Cream

1 oz half and half

Method

Combine all of the ingredients in a glass over ice. Stir to combine. Enjoy!

Carajillo

The Carajillo is a classic favorite that beautifully merges the rich flavors of coffee and Licor 43. “With Kamora Coffee Liqueur as the star, it’s a vibrant, slightly sweet cocktail that honors tradition while celebrating bold, delicious flavors perfect for any celebration,” says Cooper.

Ingredients

1 oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur

1 oz espresso, chilled

2 oz Licor 43

Method

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel. Serve and enjoy!

Espresso Martini with Kamora

The espresso martini is the ultimate pick-me-up cocktail that most coffee drinkers are well-acquainted with. This espresso martini recipe, made with smooth Kamora Coffee Liqueur and rich espresso, is elegant, yet approachable. Cooper describes this variation of the espresso martini as “Perfect for honoring the lively spirit and coffee-loving traditions.”

Ingredients

1 oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur

2 oz Prairie Organic Vodka

1 oz Brewed Espresso, chilled

Optional: Coffee beans

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until frothy. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans. Serve and enjoy!

Why Kamora makes the perfect cocktail base

“Rooted in tradition, Kamora is the perfect base for cocktails that celebrate Hispanic heritage and bring people together. With coffee beans from Veracruz and Chiapas, every sip carries a sense of belonging, culture, and authenticity. The flavor is rich, nutty, and smooth, with just the right touch of sweetness to incorporate in cocktails during gatherings,” says Paul Sauter, Bar Director at The Aviary in Chicago.

“For celebrations, I love the Carajillo. With its deep cultural roots in Mexico, it creates a sense of belonging that makes you feel right at home during any gathering, especially in Hispanic Heritage Month. It is vibrant, festive, and easy to serve, whether batched ahead for friends or poured over ice after dinner. Also, you cannot skip the espresso Martini. As trendy as it is today, it is also a nod to tradition, elegant, approachable, and always a perfect cocktail that naturally brings people together around the table for conversation, laughter, and late-night memories.”