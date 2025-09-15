Garrison Brothers is releasing a new rye whiskey barrel-finished bourbon

Garrison Brothers is well-known for award-winning flagship and limited-release bourbons like the popular Cowboy Bourbon, Balmorhea, and Guadalupe. Recently, the Hye, Texas-based brand announced the launch of a new bourbon hitting shelves this October.

Garrison Brothers Sonora Texas Straight Bourbon

This bourbon whiskey is matured for a minimum of seven years. First in new American oak barrel for four years before being finished in rye whiskey barrels for another three years. It gets its name from the Caverns of Sonora located in Texas. This 108-proof whiskey is the ninth expression in the Garrison Brothers portfolio.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable expression that begins with a nose of sweet corn, charred oak, toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, and spicy rye. The palate is loaded with flavors including citrus peels, almond tea, wildflower honey, cracked black pepper, cinnamon, brown sugar, and crème brulé.

“Garrison Brothers Sonora Bourbon is a testament to the power of female leadership, collaboration and true craftsmanship. Since starting in 2006, we have had the privilege of working with many female leaders as part of our family business including Samantha Olvera on our distilling team. It’s nice to share their stories through bourbon,” Nancy Garrison, Co-founder, Garrison Brothers Distillery said.

Where can I buy it?

The first 1,000 bottles of Sonora will be available at the Garrison Brothers Distillery beginning on October 18th for the suggested retail price of $159.99. The remaining 5,000 bottles will be available online and at select retailers nationwide in early November. $5 of the sale of every bottle goes to The Texas Cave Management Association to safeguard the Caverns of Sonora.