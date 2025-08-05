Garrison Brothers is re-releasing one of its most popular whiskeys this September

Garrison Brothers is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas. It’s well-known for its award-winning, highly coveted expressions. Recently, the renowned brand announced the re-release of one of its most sought-after whiskeys: Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre is matured for four years in hand-selected white American oak barrels. It’s then transferred to rare French Limousin oak casks, where it’s aged for another four years. The result is a complex, memorable 101-proof bourbon you’ll want to share with friends and family (or keep for yourself).

According to the brand, this balanced, nuanced whiskey is loaded with flavors including vanilla beans, hazelnuts, saltwater taffy, and milk chocolate. The finish is creamy, warming, and ends with candied almonds and chocolate.

“As the oldest baby in the Garrison Brothers portfolio, it’s an absolute delight to share Laguna Madre again this year. Its toasted caramel and spiced notes on the palette remind me how thankful we are for the incredibly rare casks used and our relentless and magical Texas heat,” says Donnis Todd, Master Distiller at Garrison Brothers.

Where can I buy it?

Garrison Brothers is releasing this popular limited-edition whiskey for the sixth year. The oldest and rarest offering from the Hye, Texas-based distillery will first be available on September 6 at the distillery. The 2025 batch consists of 3,000 bottles, 1,000 of which will be available first-come, first-served at the launch event. The rest of the bottles will be available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants beginning on September 12 for the suggested retail price of $349.99.