Garrison Brothers Distillery is relaunching its Texas honey-infused Cognac-finished bourbon

If you’re a whiskey drinker but only stick to Kentucky-made bourbons, you’re missing out on some fantastic whiskeys from states nationwide. A case in point is Hye, Texas’ Garrison Brothers. Not only does this popular brand make a slew of award-winning flagship whiskeys, but it also releases memorable limited releases. This includes the re-release of its award-winning Lady Bird.

First released in 2023, Lady Bird is named for Lady Bird Johnson and her commitment to the environment and the wildflowers native to the Lone Star state. It starts as the brand’s popular Small Batch Bourbon, which has already matured for four years in new white American oak barrels. It’s then infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey for another eight to nine months before being transferred to French Cognac XO casks for another three years.

The result is a 114-proof whiskey that (according to Garrison Brothers) is filled with flavors like freshly cut grass, sweet honey, black cocoa waffle cones, honey wafers, buckwheat pancakes, dark chocolate-covered cherries, malted milk balls, Cognac cherries, dried figs, and plums.

“Our Garrison Brothers Lady Bird bourbon continues to honor the work of Lady Bird Johnson and the many gifts she gave us,” Nancy Garrison, Co-founder of Garrison Brothers, said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to be able to help fund special programs at The Lady Bird Wildflower Center through the upcoming release. This bourbon embodies delicious notes of wildflower honey along with the delicate floral flavors.”

The 2025 Lady Bird release yielded 7,110 bottles. Whiskey fans can purchase a bottle at the distillery on April 5th at 8AM for the suggested retail price of $179.99, with $5 going toward the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. This unique whiskey will be available at select retailers nationwide in May.