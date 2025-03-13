 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Garrison Brothers Distillery is relaunching its Texas honey-infused Cognac-finished bourbon

Garrison Brothers is relaunching its popular Lady Bird bourbon

By
Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

If you’re a whiskey drinker but only stick to Kentucky-made bourbons, you’re missing out on some fantastic whiskeys from states nationwide. A case in point is Hye, Texas’ Garrison Brothers. Not only does this popular brand make a slew of award-winning flagship whiskeys, but it also releases memorable limited releases. This includes the re-release of its award-winning Lady Bird.

Garrison Brothers Lady Bird

Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

First released in 2023, Lady Bird is named for Lady Bird Johnson and her commitment to the environment and the wildflowers native to the Lone Star state. It starts as the brand’s popular Small Batch Bourbon, which has already matured for four years in new white American oak barrels. It’s then infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey for another eight to nine months before being transferred to French Cognac XO casks for another three years.

Recommended Videos

The result is a 114-proof whiskey that (according to Garrison Brothers) is filled with flavors like freshly cut grass, sweet honey, black cocoa waffle cones, honey wafers, buckwheat pancakes, dark chocolate-covered cherries, malted milk balls, Cognac cherries, dried figs, and plums.

Related

“Our Garrison Brothers Lady Bird bourbon continues to honor the work of Lady Bird Johnson and the many gifts she gave us,” Nancy Garrison, Co-founder of Garrison Brothers, said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to be able to help fund special programs at The Lady Bird Wildflower Center through the upcoming release. This bourbon embodies delicious notes of wildflower honey along with the delicate floral flavors.”

Where can I buy it?

Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

The 2025 Lady Bird release yielded 7,110 bottles. Whiskey fans can purchase a bottle at the distillery on April 5th at 8AM for the suggested retail price of $179.99, with $5 going toward the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. This unique whiskey will be available at select retailers nationwide in May.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Whiskey JYPSI launches Tribute Double Barreled Bourbon
Whiskey JYPSI is launching a new limited-edition bourbon
Whiskey JYPSI

Music star Eric Church's well-known alcohol brand, JYSPI Spirits, recently announced the launch of its fourth whiskey expression this week. It's called  Whiskey JYPSI Tribute Double Barreled Bourbon, an 86-proof straight bourbon whiskey that spent at least four years maturing.
Whiskey JYPSI Tribute Double Barreled Bourbon

This whiskey gets its name because it was first matured in charred American oak barrels for four years before being proofed down and re-barreled for three to six months in new American oak casks. According to the brand, the result is a memorable, balanced whiskey loaded with flavors like vanilla, caramel, and more.

Read more
Penelope Bourbon is relaunching its popular Rio Bourbon
Penelope is launching its popular Rio again
Penelope

If you're a fan of well-made, nuanced, limited-edition whiskeys, you're probably already a fan of Penelope Bourbon. If somehow you aren't already, you will be after one sip of Penelope Rio, the brand's popular whiskey inspired by Carnival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Penelope Rio
Penelope Bourbon announced the release of Rio, one of its most sought-after annual releases in its innovative Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons. At 98 proof (49% ABV), the latest batch of Rio will be available in limited quantities nationwide in March at a suggested minimum retail price of $79.99 per 750-mL bottle. Penelope

This wildly popular award-winning release is part of Penelope's Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons, which includes expressions finished in unique barrels, including Havana, Rose, Tokaji, and Valencia. It begins with a mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye, and 3% malted barley. It's double-finished in American honey and Brazilian Amburana oak barrels.

Read more
Orphan Barrel is launching Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 17 Years
Orphan Barrel's new release is a 17-year-old bourbon
Orphan Barrel

Orphan Barrel is well-known for its rare, limited-release expressions made from long-matured barrels that were independently aged. Each whiskey is launched in exclusive batches, and once it sells out, it’s never released again. Its newest release is a bourbon whiskey that spent almost two decades maturing.
Orphan Barrel Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 17 Years

This whiskey began with a mash bill of 68-74% corn, 18-22% rye, and 8-10% malted barley. The first non-chill-filtered Kentucky straight bourbon released by Orphan Barrel, it was matured for seventeen years in charred American oak barrels.

Read more