What’s the best exercise for lowering blood pressure? The research is here

With the growing research on the multitude of benefits that come along with exercise, it’s no surprise that it’s also good news for your blood pressure. Researchers have found that replacing just five minutes of sedentary time with vigorous exercise-like activity, such as cycling or running, can reduce diastolic blood pressure by an average of 0.54 mmHg and systolic blood pressure by an average of 0.68 mmHg.

If all it takes is five minutes, then it’s definitely worth moving those muscles. Having frequent high blood pressure increases your risk of a stroke, sexual dysfunction, and more. In another study, researchers revealed that a specific type of exercise has the biggest impact on your blood pressure and lowers those numbers to a healthier level. So, which type of exercise takes the blood pressure crown? Here’s the research.

The study

In a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study authors looked at 270 trials of around 16,000 people between 1990 and 2023. The goal of this large meta-analysis was to assess the impact of at least two weeks of HIIT, aerobic, isometric, and dynamic resistance training programs on blood pressure. How do these different types of resistance training exercises affect blood pressure readings?

The researchers specifically wanted to “establish optimal antihypertensive exercise prescription practices”. They noted that a blood pressure reading below 130/85mmHg is considered healthy, whereas a reading above 140/90mmHg is considered high.

The results

The study authors concluded the following:

Isometric exercise yielded the most notable reductions in systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Isometric exercises refer to moves like planks, static lunges, wall sits, and glute bridges, where you tighten a muscle without changing the muscle length or the angle of your joints. In other words, think of static moves like planks where there’s no persistent movement.

Running, HIIT, dynamic resistance training (traditional weightlifting), and combined aerobic and weight training were also advantageous for those with high blood pressure, but isometric exercise was the most effective overall.

Squeezing and contracting your muscles hard, like you do with planks and glute bridges, gives your blood vessels a good workout. Holding these moves for a longer duration typically enhances the benefits.

The benefits of isometric exercise

Previous research also reveals that isometric exercise is benefitical for your posture, walking gait, and more. One of the best parts is that you don’t need any special equipment or a fancy gym membership to get these benefits. Try a static lunge on your living room floor or grab an exercise mat and do some glute bridges and planks. It’s good news for your blood pressure.