 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Study shows how many minutes and which type of exercise lowers blood pressure

It turns out, you don't have to push yourself to the point of exhaustion for over an hour to lower your blood pressure

By
man cycling outside on the grass
Kingbull Bikes / Unsplash

Hypertension or consistently high blood pressure is a risk factor for heart disease, kidney damage, stroke, and heart failure. Certain factors can increase your blood pressure, such as stress, low potassium levels, and added sugar. On the other hand, you can take certain steps to help lower blood pressure and improve your overall health, like getting more exercise. If you’re wondering how many minutes and which type of exercise lowers blood pressure, an interesting new study provides the answers.

What is blood pressure?

blood pressure arm machine mockup-graphics
Mockup Graphics / Unsplash

When your heart beats, it pumps oxygen-rich blood into your arteries. Blood pressure refers to the pressure of your blood flow on the walls of your arteries. Arteries are blood vessels that transport blood away from your heart to other parts of your body. Your blood pressure is the measurement of that force or pressure inside your arteries. A blood pressure cuff and gauge is the only way to effectively measure your blood pressure. Your blood pressure differs from your heart rate, which refers to the number of times your heart beats in one minute.

Recommended Videos

The study

Man running
Vilkasss / Pixabay

A brand-new study published in Circulation involved nearly 15,000 participants and data from six previous studies from the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom, Finland, and Denmark. The participants wore an accelerometer on their thighs for one week, 24 hours a day. An accelerometer is a device that measures and senses different types of accelerations or vibrations to determine the orientation of your body. It’s similar to a pedometer, but it tracks many different types of movement. 

Researchers looked at six behaviors:

  1. Sleep
  2. Sedentary behavior
  3. Standing
  4. Slow walking
  5. Fast walking
  6. Combined vigorous ‘exercise-like’ activities, such as cycling, stair climbing, walking up an incline, and running.

The researchers ran in-depth statistical analyses that considered variables that influence blood pressure, such as sex, age, alcohol intake, and smoking status.

Related

The results

Man cycling on road
Photoboyko / Adobe Stock

The researchers concluded that replacing just 5 minutes of sedentary time with vigorous exercise-like activity reduced diastolic blood pressure by an average of 0.54 mmHg and systolic blood pressure by an average of 0.68 mmHg. They discovered significant reductions in blood pressure when participants replaced standing, slowly walking, or sedentary behavior with exercise-like activities. Blood pressure was lowered by an average of 2 mmHg in systolic and 1 mmHg in diastolic. They also found that replacing sedentary behavior with 20-27 minutes of vigorous exercise in a day could reduce the risk of heart disease by 28%.

The takeaway

man running on stairs dark background
Steven Erixon / Unsplash

The takeaway is that even if you think you don’t have enough time, fitting in five minutes of cycling, running, or another vigorous ‘exercise-like’ activity improves your blood pressure and makes a meaningful difference to your overall health and fitness. We know exercise is good for heart health, but it turns out that as little as five minutes per day is associated with lower blood pressure readings. If you can manage 20-27 minutes, you can reduce your risk of heart disease.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
These are the best strength training exercises to power up your muscles
Add these effective strength training exercises to your workout schedule
Man doing dumbbell rows on bench black and white pic

Strength training helps you preserve and boost your muscle mass, no matter your age or current fitness level. All you need are the right moves, persistence, motivation, and patience, and you’ll see the rewards of your efforts. Strength training isn’t just curling dumbbells by the weight rack. There are plenty of effective exercises to choose from.

Proper form is key for optimal safety and muscle-enhancing results. Poor technique increases your risk of injury. Read on for the best strength training exercises to power up your muscles, including the benefits, tips for proper technique, common mistakes to avoid, and more.
What is strength training?

Read more
These exercises will give you the boulder shoulders you want
Strong boulder shoulders help form the upper part of the desirable V-shape physique
Man flexing back muscles

When people work on building muscle, the shoulders are often overlooked, as there is a tendency to focus on the biceps and other key muscle groups. Strong boulder shoulders help form the upper part of the desirable V-shape physique. On top of the visual appeal, powerful shoulders also help improve your posture, lower your neck and back pain risk, and make lifting and carrying objects easier. Building these boulder shoulders requires dedication and the right targeted exercises that work all of the right muscle groups. Let’s take a look at the most effective exercises to achieve the iconic boulder shoulder look.
What are boulder shoulders?

Boulder shoulders is a bodybuilding term that refers to expansive, wide, rounded shoulders and impressive shoulder strength. You’ll need to work all three deltoid muscles in your shoulders to unlock your full boulder shoulder potential.
What are the benefits of boulder shoulders?

Read more
How to perform incline push-ups for a better workout
Try this effective push-up variation to build strength while easing pressure on your upper body joints
man doing incline push up in gym on wooden plyo box dark room

Incline push-ups are often a preferred choice for those having difficulty with regular push-ups. As well as easing some pressure on your upper body joints like your elbows, incline push-ups are an effective and versatile bodyweight exercise you can perform anywhere you have a sturdy platform, bench, step, or surface. If you’ve already mastered the regular push-up, you can still try incline push-ups to add variety to your routine or as a pre-workout warm-up. Here’s your complete guide to the incline push-up, including how to improve your technique, the benefits, the most common mistakes to avoid, and the best variations to try.
What is the incline push-up?

The incline push-up is a push-up variation where your upper body is elevated with an exercise box or another surface, rather than just being on the floor. You place your hands on an elevated platform higher than your feet. This bodyweight exercise is an easier, beginner-friendly way to work on your push-up skills, and you’ll still get a strong chest contraction and activate the muscles in the lower part of your chest.
What are the benefits?

Read more