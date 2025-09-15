Buffalo Trace Distillery announces the 2025 release of the Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

In the American whiskey world, there’s no bigger name than Van Winkle. There are no more sought-after whiskeys than those made by Buffalo Trace and Old Rip Van Winkle. Recently, the distillery announced the 2025 release of the beloved Van Winkle Whiskey Collection. But good luck getting your hands on a bottle.

The 2025 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

The series is coming to liquor store shelves this month. It features the brand’s popular wheated bourbon and rye whiskeys and features six swoon-worthy expressions. They include Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Old, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20 Year Old, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23 Year Old.

Recommended Videos

But that’s not all. To celebrate this year’s release, the distillery announced one bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old was recently discovered and will be included in Legacy de Forge’s National Bourbon Heritage Month Auction which began on September 10, 2025.

“As always, each release represents years of quiet work, careful aging and a deep respect for the legacy we carry forward,” Preston Van Winkle, 4th Generation, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery said.

“We’ve taken great care to ensure the quality of this year’s release lives up to the Van Winkle name. We’re proud to share this whiskey with those who appreciate the craft, patience and tradition that go into every bottle.”

Where can I buy them?

The 2025 Van Winkle Collection will be available in alcohol retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the United States. Quantities are very limited. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old retails for $149.99, Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year Old retails for $169.99, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old retails for $229.99, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15 Year Old retails for $239.99, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20 Year Old retails for $359.99, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23 Year Old retails for $499.99.