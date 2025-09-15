 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Buffalo Trace Distillery announces the 2025 release of the Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

By
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

In the American whiskey world, there’s no bigger name than Van Winkle. There are no more sought-after whiskeys than those made by Buffalo Trace and Old Rip Van Winkle. Recently, the distillery announced the 2025 release of the beloved Van Winkle Whiskey Collection. But good luck getting your hands on a bottle.

The 2025 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

The series is coming to liquor store shelves this month. It features the brand’s popular wheated bourbon and rye whiskeys and features six swoon-worthy expressions. They include Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Old, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20 Year Old, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23 Year Old.

Recommended Videos

But that’s not all. To celebrate this year’s release, the distillery announced one bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old was recently discovered and will be included in Legacy de Forge’s National Bourbon Heritage Month Auction which began on September 10, 2025.

“As always, each release represents years of quiet work, careful aging and a deep respect for the legacy we carry forward,”  Preston Van Winkle, 4th Generation, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery said.

“We’ve taken great care to ensure the quality of this year’s release lives up to the Van Winkle name. We’re proud to share this whiskey with those who appreciate the craft, patience and tradition that go into every bottle.”

 Where can I buy them?

Whiskey glass
istock/GMVozd

The 2025 Van Winkle Collection will be available in alcohol retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the United States. Quantities are very limited. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old retails for $149.99, Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year Old retails for $169.99, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old retails for $229.99, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15 Year Old retails for $239.99, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20 Year Old retails for $359.99, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23 Year Old retails for $499.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

From George Washington to modern distilleries: Bourbon’s all-American journey
The surprising history of bourbon and why it’s more American than apple pie
Whiskey barrels

If you didn’t know it already, September is Bourbon Heritage Month. It was officially declared in 2007 by the U.S. Senate after being sponsored by Kentucky Senator Jim Bunning. Each fall, it’s celebrated to pay homage to America’s “native spirit” and its historical value, and the importance of the bourbon industry.

In my alcohol writing career, I’ve enjoyed countless glasses of bourbon. And while I’ll definitely sip my fair share of bourbon in September, to truly get the most out of this important month, it’s a good idea to learn a little about the history of this truly American form of whiskey, along with the stories and legends surrounding it.
An American legacy of Bourbon

Read more
These underrated bourbons deserve a spot in your fall whiskey rotation
Prepare for fall by purchasing these lesser-known bourbons
Pouring a glass of whiskey.

Bourbon is the epitome of America in a glass. The United States’ “native spirit” is as American as the designated hitter, bright yellow school buses, and McDonald’s apple pie. It’s entrenched in the history of America, with many big names like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, and Wild Turkey taking center stage. But, while you can’t go wrong with any of these brands and expressions, if you really want to get the most out of this corn-based whiskey, you’ll try one of the countless lesser-known (but just as noteworthy) bourbons on the market.
A background on bourbon

Before we get into these underrated gems, it’s important to take a step back and let you in on the rules and regulations surrounding bourbon. Because there are a few. First, to be considered a bourbon, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn.
And while there are a handful of other rules, the second most important is based on geography. Bourbon, like Cognac in certain areas of France and tequila in specific Mexican states, can only be produced in the US. Even though someone might try to tell you that it can only be produced in Kentucky, that’s simply not true. Sure, more than 90% of all bourbon is made in the Blue Grass State, but it can be made anywhere in the US, including DC and Puerto Rico.
Underrated bourbons to drink this fall

Read more
Honey whiskey 101: What it is, how to use it, and which brands to try now
what exactly is honey whiskey?
Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey

Flavored whiskey is big business in the spirits world. Take a stroll along the aisles at your local liquor store or peruse your go-to online retailer, and you’ll be met with myriad flavored whiskeys. This includes flavors such as cinnamon, maple, chocolate, fruit, and honey (among others). And I could write an article about the various popular flavored whiskeys. But today is all about honey. What exactly is honey whiskey?

In my years of writing professionally, I’ve tried my fair share of flavored whiskeys. Many of which are honey whiskeys. While I wouldn’t drink these whiskeys every day and likely not neat (not judging you if you do) or on the rocks, they are well-suited for a wintry Hot Toddy or to elevate your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.
Honey whiskey

Read more