Sazerac is auctioning a full barrel of Pappy Van Winkle to support California Wildfire Relief

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Prize Packages How to support the Sazerac California Wildfire Relief Fundraiser

Sazerac Company, the parent company of Buffalo Trace, announced today that it will host an auction and fundraiser to support the California wildfire relief efforts. But it’s not just auctioning a barrel of Buffalo Trace Bourbon. It’s offering whiskey fans a chance to purchase three ultra-rare prize packages featuring some of Buffalo Trace’s most beloved and highly sought-after whiskeys.

And we’ll save you from having to wonder. Yes, they are auctioning Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. But it’s not just one bottle.

Recommended Videos

The Prize Packages

Let’s dive right into the most exciting news. Sazerac will auction off the first-ever single barrel of Pappy Van Winkle 15-Year-Old. Yes, you read that right. A barrel of Pappy. This barrel was hand-picked from the heart of the barrelhouse and will yield around 125 bottles. The bidding will begin at $10,000. Those interested in this exclusive barrel can bid as often as they like. Each bid will increase in increments of $1,000.

The second prize package is a complete Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Collection bottle set. This includes Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year, Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year.

The last prize package is a bottle of Eagle Rare 25. This is the oldest expression ever released from the Eagle Rare portfolio. To enter both the Pappy Van Winkle Collection and Eagle Rare 25 sweepstakes, whiskey fans will get one entry for every $50 donation.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by the devastating wildfires that have swept across California this year,” Jake Wenz, President and CEO of Sazerac, said in a press release.

“The fires have caused immense destruction, and the toll on the Los Angeles community is profound. Through this program we hope, humbly, to offer a small bit of aid to World Central Kitchen and Another Round Another Rally as they continue their much-needed support of the California community during this difficult time.”

How to support the Sazerac California Wildfire Relief Fundraiser

Visit www.sazeracgivesback.com to bid on the auction, enter the sweepstakes, or donate to the relief funds. The Sazerac California Wildfire Relief Fundraiser begins on Tuesday, February 11, at 12 p.m. EST.