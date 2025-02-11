 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Sazerac is auctioning a full barrel of Pappy Van Winkle to support California Wildfire Relief

You can bid on an auction for a full barrel of Pappy Van Winkle to support California wildfire relief

By
Sazerac Company
Sazerac Company

Sazerac Company, the parent company of Buffalo Trace, announced today that it will host an auction and fundraiser to support the California wildfire relief efforts. But it’s not just auctioning a barrel of Buffalo Trace Bourbon. It’s offering whiskey fans a chance to purchase three ultra-rare prize packages featuring some of Buffalo Trace’s most beloved and highly sought-after whiskeys.

And we’ll save you from having to wonder. Yes, they are auctioning Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. But it’s not just one bottle.

Recommended Videos

The Prize Packages

Sazerac Company
Sazerac Company

Let’s dive right into the most exciting news. Sazerac will auction off the first-ever single barrel of Pappy Van Winkle 15-Year-Old. Yes, you read that right. A barrel of Pappy. This barrel was hand-picked from the heart of the barrelhouse and will yield around 125 bottles. The bidding will begin at $10,000. Those interested in this exclusive barrel can bid as often as they like. Each bid will increase in increments of $1,000.

Related

The second prize package is a complete Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Collection bottle set. This includes Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year, Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year.

The last prize package is a bottle of Eagle Rare 25. This is the oldest expression ever released from the Eagle Rare portfolio. To enter both the Pappy Van Winkle Collection and Eagle Rare 25 sweepstakes, whiskey fans will get one entry for every $50 donation.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by the devastating wildfires that have swept across California this year,” Jake Wenz, President and CEO of Sazerac, said in a press release.

“The fires have caused immense destruction, and the toll on the Los Angeles community is profound. Through this program we hope, humbly, to offer a small bit of aid to World Central Kitchen and Another Round Another Rally as they continue their much-needed support of the California community during this difficult time.”

How to support the Sazerac California Wildfire Relief Fundraiser

Sazerac Company
Sazerac Company

Visit www.sazeracgivesback.com to bid on the auction, enter the sweepstakes, or donate to the relief funds. The Sazerac California Wildfire Relief Fundraiser begins on Tuesday, February 11, at 12 p.m. EST.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Milam & Greene is releasing Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon
If you enjoy birds of prey and whiskey, this is the release for you
Milam & Greene

If you like birds of prey and whiskey, you’ll love the newest release from Milam & Greene Whiskey. The brand is adding to its popular 2024 Wildlife Collection by releasing Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon. This is the sixth and last cask strength whiskey release from this year’s collection.
Milam & Greene Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon

The Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection was created to learn how climate changes and weather affect the aromas and flavors of the brand’s whiskeys. This year’s collection also pays homage to the wild birds found in Texas. As a bonus, a portion of the sale of this whiskey (and the other whiskeys in the collection) goes to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Read more
Four Roses is releasing a new single barrel bourbon collection
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its flagship Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Roses is launching a new Single Barrel Collection
Four Roses

Four Roses is one of the most well-known and respected names in the bourbon world. It's been crafting high-quality bourbon since 1888. While you can't go wrong with the distillery's classic (and inexpensive) Four Roses Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, it shines with its single-barrel expressions.
Four Roses Single Barrel Collection

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its flagship Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Roses is launching a new Single Barrel Collection. Along with the classic and beloved Four Roses Single Barrel OBSV, the brand is releasing three new whiskeys: OBSF, OESK, and OESO. All of these new expressions are matured between 7-9 years and utilize Four Roses' proprietary combination of mash bills and various yeast strains featuring ten different recipes. If you enjoy the first Single Barrel Collection, you can get excited because the distillery plans to release a new set annually.

Read more
Barrell announced the release of Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025
Barrell just announced the release of a complex blended whiskey
Whiskey glass

Founded in 2013, Barrell Craft Spirits is a Louisville, Kentucky-based brand known for its independent blending and bottling of unique, complex, sourced whiskeys and rum. And while we could spend an article writing about its award-winning rums, today, it’s all about whiskey—specifically, the newest release from the iconic brand.
Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025

Last week, Barrell Craft Spirits announced the release of Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025. Distilled and matured to pay tribute to the renewal a new year brings, only 12,000 bottles of this limited-edition expression will be released to the public.

Read more