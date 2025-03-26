 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling a flight of six Pappy Bourbon and Rye whiskeys

You can get six rare bottles of Pappy thanks to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana

By
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana

Have you ever imagined not only owning one bottle of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey but six? Your dream is about becoming a reality because Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling off a whiskey drinker’s dream flight: six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. Just be aware that this raffle has already begun and usually sells out fairly quickly.

The Pappy raffle

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana

To enter, you’ll need to purchase a ticket for $100. Even if you don’t win, you should be happy to learn that 100% of the proceeds of this whiskey raffle will help benefit families who stay in the Ronald McDonald House when they visit Louisville to receive medical care for their children.

Recommended Videos

The bottles included in this raffle are Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2023), 12-Year Old Van Winkle Lot B (2023), Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye (2024), Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2023), Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2023), and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2023). Bourbon expert Marc Abrams authenticated all the bottles and appraised the flight’s value at upwards of $13,000.

Related

However, that price might be lower than its actual value because Julian Van Winkle III signed each bottle specifically for the raffle. Van Winkle, the current president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, supports RMHCK.

“We intentionally sell 1,984 tickets to commemorate the year 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors to families,” Hal Hedley, the organization’s CEO, said. “These six coveted bottles offered as a group go directly to support sick children and their families.”

 How to enter?

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

The raffle itself will occur on May 22 at 11 am. To learn more, visit the PappyRaffle.org.

Buy Tickets

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Looking for a unique whiskey-based vacation? Try Bourbon Barrel Retreats
Have you ever wanted to sleep in a giant bourbon barrel? Now you can
Bourbon Barrel Retreats

We might be in the middle of winter, but it's never too soon to start thinking about spring and summer road trips. If you're a whiskey fan, there are countless options. Especially if you're planning a trip to Kentucky to visit the likes of Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey, and Jim Beam. And while you can stay in a hotel in Louisville or near one of the distilleries, wouldn't you rather snooze in a bourbon barrel after a day spent sampling cask strength, bottled-in-bond, and limited-released bourbons?
Bourbon Barrel Retreats
The inside of a bourbon barrel retreats Bourbon Barrel Retreats

Bourbon Barrel Retreats is precisely as the name suggests. Located on 50 picturesque acres between bourbon centers Bardstown and Lawrenceburg, there's no better way to get the most out of your whiskey-drench vacation. You'll be sleeping in a rental cabin shaped like a giant bourbon barrel.

Read more
Kentucky Peerless is launching a new toasted rye whiskey
Kentucky Peerless is launching its second "Toasted" whiskey
Kentucky Peerless

Kentucky Peerless is a popular, family-owned craft distillery located in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s well-known for its award-winning flagship expressions and its limited-release whiskeys. Recently, the brand announced the upcoming release of its new Toasted Rye Whiskey.
Kentucky Peerless Toasted Rye Whiskey

Peerless Toasted Rye is the second “Toasted” expression from Peerless after the award-winning Kentucky Peerless Toasted Bourbon. The new expression was matured in two different oak casks. The small batch rye whiskey is first matured in the brand’s standard, level 3 char barrel. It’s then added to a toasted barrel to finish.

Read more
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is releasing Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is releaunching its collaboration with Garrison Brothers
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has made flavorful, memorable ice cream in California since 1949. To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, you’d think the iconic ice cream makers would be selling some chocolate and candy heart concoctions, some cupid-themed, pink, red, and white-chocolate-filled ice cream, or even an ice-cream themed take on the classic giant Valentine's heart filled with random chocolates.

And while that would be all well and good, it wouldn’t be exciting enough for us. Epecially as fans of booze. Luckily, the brand is relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this sweets-filled holiday.
Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream

Read more