Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling a flight of six Pappy Bourbon and Rye whiskeys

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Pappy raffle How to enter?

Have you ever imagined not only owning one bottle of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey but six? Your dream is about becoming a reality because Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling off a whiskey drinker’s dream flight: six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. Just be aware that this raffle has already begun and usually sells out fairly quickly.

The Pappy raffle

To enter, you’ll need to purchase a ticket for $100. Even if you don’t win, you should be happy to learn that 100% of the proceeds of this whiskey raffle will help benefit families who stay in the Ronald McDonald House when they visit Louisville to receive medical care for their children.

Recommended Videos

The bottles included in this raffle are Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2023), 12-Year Old Van Winkle Lot B (2023), Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye (2024), Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2023), Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2023), and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2023). Bourbon expert Marc Abrams authenticated all the bottles and appraised the flight’s value at upwards of $13,000.

However, that price might be lower than its actual value because Julian Van Winkle III signed each bottle specifically for the raffle. Van Winkle, the current president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, supports RMHCK.

“We intentionally sell 1,984 tickets to commemorate the year 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors to families,” Hal Hedley, the organization’s CEO, said. “These six coveted bottles offered as a group go directly to support sick children and their families.”

How to enter?

The raffle itself will occur on May 22 at 11 am. To learn more, visit the PappyRaffle.org.

Buy Tickets