Tequila Ocho is releasing two vintages of añejo aged in Old Fitzgerald Bourbon barrels

Tequila Ocho aged its newest expression in bourbon barrels

By
Tequila Ocho
Tequila Ocho

Now, this is a collaboration we can get behind: tequila aged in bourbon barrels. Single-estate tequila brand Tequila Ocho is releasing two 2023 vintages of Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald. If you haven’t guessed already, this tequila is made in partnership with the renowned Heaven Hill-owned bourbon brand.

Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald

Tequila Ocho
Tequila Ocho

The two vintages of Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald will be released at the same time. One was made with agave harvested in low-altitude Rancho Corralillos, and the other with agave harvested from Rancho Potrero Grande. Both tequilas are matured for twelve months in casks that previously held Old Fitzgerald Bourbon’s 10-Year-Old Spring 2023 Decanter Series.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, multi-layered 96-proof tequila that begins with a nose of toasted coconut, nuts, cherries, dark chocolate, wheat, maple syrup, roasted pineapple, and a light minerality. The palate is a mix of coffee, toffee, toasted oak, orange peel, and cacao.

“Tequila Ocho has always been deeply rooted in tradition, heritage, and legacy while also constantly pushing the tequila category forward with innovative production techniques such as aging our tequila in a variety of casks sourced from around the world,” said Jesse Estes, Tequila Ocho’sOcho’s Global Brand Ambassador.

“Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald displays flavor profiles from Old Fitzgerald wheated bourbon while still retaining agave as the primary flavor profile, thereby staying true to our core brand philosophy.”

“Aging the agave in Old Fitzgerald barrels brought a unique, subtle sweetness and rich but mellow note of toasted oak into the agave,” said Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila glass
istock/AlexPro9500

Only 3,200 cases of Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald are available at select US retailers for the suggested retail price of $110 for a 750ml bottle.

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
