This rum was matured in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and port wine barrels

There’s a decent chance you don’t think of Louisiana when you think of rum. Well, maybe you should. The southern state is the largest sugar producer in the US. This is also where Sugarfield Spirits, known for classic molasses-based and “agricole-style” sugarcane juice rums, is located. You can’t go wrong with any of its line of rums. But if you’re a fan of the spirit, you’ll be excited to hear about the brand’s newest release.

Sugarfield Spirits Port Finished Single Barrel Rum

The newest expression from the popular distillery, Sugarfield Spirits Port Finished Single Barrel Rum, began as a blend of raw cane sugar and black strap molasses. It was mixed with water and yeast and then fermented. After distillation, it was matured in new, charred ex-bourbon barrels, casks that previously held Port wine, and a few other barrels. The most complex and flavorful barrels were picked for this release.

The result is a memorable, 111-proof sipping rum that begins with a nose of sweet sugar, vanilla, and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of plums, dried cherries, toasted vanilla beans, cracked black pepper, and charred oak. This is a smooth, balanced, warming rum you’ll want to sip neat or on the rocks on a cool evening, preferably alongside a roaring fire.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to own a bottle of this limited-edition rum, you’ll have to buy one at select retailers in Louisiana, at the distillery in Gonzales, Louisiana, or from Sugarfield Spirits’ online store, which will ship it to you for the suggested retail price of $40.

