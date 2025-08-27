 Skip to main content
A couple of cocktails for Bourbon Heritage Month (September)

Drinks that spotlight bourbon and the brand's Tennessee roots

Cortado cocktail.
Bib & Tucker

There’s a lot of talk of autumn these days. Really, we’re still living in the moment, embracing summer beer releases and eagerly awaiting fresh hop season. But alas, fall is in fact on its way.

It’s bittersweet, but the new seasons brings with it some pleasant transitions. One is the pivot towards more substantial food, whether that’s a pot roast in the kitchen or a rye whiskey cocktail at the bar. So, when Bib & Tucker dropped a new bourbon infused with coffee, we couldn’t help but excited about some of those transitional beverages that move seamlessly from one season to the next.

The Tennessee brand’s newest bourbon is a combination of six-year-old whiskey and Arabica coffee. It’s a fall class, even if we’re not quire there yet. And if you need another reason to get pumped, September in Bourbon Heritage Month.

The Cortado

The Cortado cocktail.
Bib & Tucker

Madeira in a drink? Of course. You can make some delicious Marsala wine cocktails, so why not with the famed Portuguese fortified wine? It works so well with the bourbon, coffee and bitters.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce Madeira wine
  • 1/2 shot espresso or cold brew
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Lemon peel for garnish

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients into a shaker tin half full of ice.
  2. Shake well and strain into glass.
  3. Garnish with lemon peel.

The Tennessee Stroll

Tennessee Stroll cocktail.
Bib & Tucker

This drink reminds of a tasty citrus cobbler and works well with the brand’s newest bourbon offering.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice
  • 1 rounded teaspoon orange marmalade
  • Soda water to top
  • Orange wheel for garnish

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker tin half full of ice.
  2. Shake well to blend marmalade.
  3. Double strain into a goblet glass filled with fresh ice and garnish with orange wheel.
