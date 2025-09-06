5 essential bourbons to start your whiskey collection

Sure, the bourbon whiskey world is full of overly expensive bourbons. But there’s another side to the whiskey-drenched coin. If you’re a beginner bourbon drinker looking to stock up your home bar, but you’re not ready to fork over the equivalent of a month’s rent to do it, you’re in luck. There are countless bourbon whiskeys that fit the criteria of value-to-quality. Don’t fork over a hundred or two hundred dollars. These value bottles are the types of bourbons you need to start your collection.

You probably know that to be called a bourbon, the whiskey must follow a few rules and regulations. In my two decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve learned about these unflinching rules for America’s “native spirit.” The most important rule is that it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn (although many are much higher). While there are a few rules I won’t get into today, I will mention the second most important rule.

To be considered a bourbon whiskey, it must be made in the United States (this includes Guam, DC, and even Puerto Rico). It doesn’t need to be made in Kentucky. That said, 95% of all bourbon whiskey is made in the Bluegrass State. This includes some of the best, most noteworthy brands. This is where you should start your collection.

I’m not saying that there aren’t many amazing, flavorful bottles from other states; it’s just that if I were starting my bourbon journey, I’d begin in the birthplace of bourbon.

Lucky for you, I’m here to help. You don’t have to aimlessly scroll through online retailers looking for special bottles. I did the work for you. Keep scrolling to see the five bottles you need in your collection. These are timeless expressions you’ll go back to again and again.

Buffalo Trace

There are no names in the bourbon whiskey world more well-known than Buffalo Trace. You can’t go wrong with anything from this renowned brand. But if you’re looking to start your collection, I suggest the brand’s flagship, Bison-adorned Kentucky Straight bourbon whiskey. While it carries no age statement, many believe this low-rye bourbon to be around eight years old.

Tasting notes: The result is a memorable, complex sipping whiskey loaded with flavors like vanilla beans, herbal mint, butterscotch, and charred oak.

Russell's Reserve 10

In the pantheon of master distillers, none is as beloved as Wild Turkey’s Jimmy Russell. Along with his son Eddie, he created Russell’s Reserve. One of its best bottles is Russell’s Reserve 10. Matured for a decade in No. 4 alligator char American oak barrels, it’s a rich, multi-layered bourbon to begin your collection.

Tasting notes: On the nose, you’ll find notes of maple candy, orange peels, vanilla, and oak. The palate is a mix of caramelized sugar, vanilla, gentle spices, and oaky wood.

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

If you only purchase one bottle on this list, make it Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. Legend says that Elijah Craig, a former Baptist minister, invented bourbon when he aged his corn whiskey in charred American oak barrels. Regardless of whether that’s a true story or fiction, the bourbon named for him is truly memorable. Especially the uncut, barrel-strength, unfiltered Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. While it varies by batch, it’s usually around twelve years old and over 120-proof.

Tasting notes: The nose is centered on sticky toffee, candied apples, orange peels, and oak. Sipping it reveals notes of caramelized sugar, cracked black pepper, brown sugar, toasted vanilla beans, and cinnamon candy.

Michter’s US-1 Straight Bourbon

Michter’s is a big name in the bourbon world. A good start is the distillery’s popular Michter’s US-1 Straight Bourbon. Made in small batches and only available in limited quantities, this highly beloved whiskey is 91.4-proof and matured in fire-charred, new American white oak barrels.

Tasting notes: This creates a memorable, timeless whiskey that’s filled with flavors including toasted vanilla beans, caramel candy, oak, orchard fruits, and just a hint of oaky smoke.

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

You can’t go wrong with Wild Turkey 101 as an everyday addition to your home bar. But if you’re looking for something a little more exciting and flavorful, opt for Wild Turkey Rare Breed. This cask strength bourbon is undiluted and uncut. It’s a blend of Wild Turkey 6, 8, and 12-year-old stocks. The result is a mellow, balanced, flavorful whiskey you won’t soon forget.

Tasting notes: This 116.8-proof whiskey begins with a nose of baking spices, toffee, and oak. The palate is a smattering of flavors, including candied nuts, cracked black pepper, honey, toasted vanilla beans, and a gentle finish of wintry spices.