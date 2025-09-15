 Skip to main content
From s’mores to pumpkin spice, these whiskeys taste like fall

Fall is a great time for flavored whiskey

By
Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
When it comes to fall flavors, there’s nothing bigger and more in-your-face than pumpkin spice. You’ll find it everywhere, from candles to lattes to cereal and even gum. But it’s also found its way into the world of flavored whiskey.

And while we’d definitely try a glass of pumpkin spice-flavored whiskey this fall, there’s a whole world of other flavored whiskeys that taste like autumn in a glass beyond the popular spicy gourd.

What is flavored whiskey?

Whiskey in a glass by a fire
Before we get into that, it’s best to start at the beginning and take a deep dive into what exactly a flavored whiskey is. At its essence, it’s simply whiskey that has had artificial or natural flavors added to it. It can start as a bourbon, rye whiskey, Irish whiskey, or any other type of whiskey. When it comes to flavored whiskey, there’s something for every palate, including flavors like cinnamon, peanut butter, chocolate, peach, and much more. Distillers have added pretty much any flavor you can think of to whiskey. This includes strange flavors like cookie dough, chipotle, and even birthday cake.

Flavored whiskeys can be overly sweet with more artificial flavor than whiskey, or they can be subtle. I’ve sampled my fair share of flavored whiskeys over the years. In my opinion, the best examples let the whiskey itself shine through, with the flavor only enhancing the experience.

Flavored whiskeys for fall

Whiskey glass
As we mentioned earlier, there are a handful of well-made flavored whiskeys that are perfect for fall sipping. This includes autumnal flavors like ripe apples, smoked maple, spicy honey, s’mores, peanut butter cup, and, of course, pumpkin spice. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Knob Creek

If you only purchase one flavored whiskey this fall, make it Knob Creek Smoked Maple. The folks at Knob Creek blended their classic 90-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon with natural smoked maple flavors. The result is a multi-layered whiskey loaded with flavors like maple candy, charred oak, vanilla beans, toffee, and a gentle kiss of smoke at the very finish. It’s a sweet, warming, smoky whiskey perfect for the chilly fall months.

Crown Royal Regal Apple

Crown Royal Regal Apple Bottle on white background
Crown Royal
Few things go better together than apples and fall. If you’re a fan of the orchard fruit, you’ll love Crown Royal Regal Apple. It begins as a blend of Canadian whiskies hand-selected by the brand’s master blenders. It’s infused with the flavors of regal Gala apples to give it a distinct fall flavor featuring notes of caramelized sugar, baking spices, ripe apples, and vanilla beans. It’s the perfect whisky for sipping neat or as a base for an elevated fall Hot Toddy.

Wild Turkey American Honey Sting

Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey

If you’re looking for a flavored whiskey with a kick of warming heat, look no further than Wild Turkey American Honey Sting. This epic autumn sipper is a whiskey liqueur blended by mixing bourbon whiskey with real honey and ghost peppers. The result is a sweet, spicy, warming whiskey filled with flavors like clover honey, vanilla beans, oak, toffee, and a final kick of peppery heat that will leave you craving more.

Southern Tier Pumking Whiskey

Southern Tier
Southern Tier

While some people can’t stand pumpkin spice, others look forward to it eagerly each fall. Southern Tier Pumking Whiskey is for the latter group. This award-winning 70-proof whiskey is a corn-based whiskey that’s infused with natural pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other flavors. Created to taste like a pumpkin pie, this spiced, complex expression is the perfect addition to your fall (and holiday) table.

Bird Dog S’mores Flavored Whiskey

Bird Dog S’mores Flavored Whiskey
Bird Dog

If you aren’t still sitting around a campfire on a fall night, making ‘smores, you’re doing it wrong. Chilly evenings are perfect for roaring fires and flavored whiskey. Instead of making your own campfire-based dessert, just drink it instead with Bird Dog S’mores Flavored Whiskey. Made by infusing Kentucky bourbon with natural chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow flavors, it’s the closest thing to s’mores in a glass as you’re going to get on an autumn evening.

Ballotin Peanut Butter Chocolate Whiskey

Ballotin
Ballotin

There are few fall candies more beloved than the peanut butter cup. Why not enjoy it in whiskey form by cracking open a bottle of Ballotin Peanut Butter Chocolate Whiskey? This whiskey is blended with natural chocolate and peanut butter flavors to create an expression featuring notes of vanilla, toffee, peanut butter, and rich, indulgent chocolate.

Bottom line

Pouring whiskey in a glass
Fall is a season to look forward to, not dread. Sure, the weather will be cooler, but that just means it’s a great time to sip on fall-flavored whiskeys. If you want to get the most out of the season, I suggest you try one of the whiskeys I listed above. But, if none of them strikes your proverbial whiskey-drenched fancy, there are countless other options available with flavors like cinnamon, caramel turtle, chocolate, pecan pie, and more.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
