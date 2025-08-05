 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Jack Daniel’s is launching a new flavored whiskey for berry fans

Jack Daniel’s new flavored whiskey is perfect for summer sipping

By
Jack Daniel’s
Jack Daniel’s

There aren’t many names bigger worldwide than Jack Daniel’s in the pantheon of whiskey. This Lynchburg, Tennessee-based brand is well-known for its iconic Old No. 7. Made using the Lincoln County Process, it’s not only the most popular Tennessee whiskey but arguably the most popular in the world.

But the brand makes more than this iconic whiskey. It’s also well-known for its flavored whiskeys, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, and Tennessee Apple. Recently, it announced a new flavor well-suited for berry fans.

Recommended Videos

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

The beloved brand’s newest flavored whiskey is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry. Like all of its flavored whiskeys, this 70-proof expression begins with the distillery’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey that’s made with a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Like all of its whiskeys, it’s mellowed through ten feet of sugar maple charcoal before being matured in new, charred American oak barrels. It’s finally infused with fresh blackberry flavor to add a fruity, sweet, summery flavor to your favorite whiskey.

Related: 
Garrison Brothers is re-releasing one of its most popular whiskeys this September

According to the brand, the result is a base of bold, sweet, caramel, vanilla, and oak paired perfectly with sweet, tangy, fruity blackberry flavor. Perfect for mixing or sipping neat on a cool summer night, this is sure to be your end-of-summer go-to.

“The smooth, well-rounded finish of our Tennessee Whiskey makes it one of the most versatile expressions to pair with unexpected flavor,” said Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery.

“By adding the ripe notes of blackberries, we’ve created an approachable spirit that’s full of character, easy to enjoy with friends, and perfect for any season.”

Where can you buy it?

Whiskey in a glass by a fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry will be available beginning this month at whiskey retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $21.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Old Fitzgerald Bourbon’s new Hospitality Concierge is a well-known culinary expert
Old Fitzgerald Bourbon hired Gail Simmons as its new Hospitality Concierge
Old Fitzgerald

There aren't many American bourbon brands more historical and timeless than Old Fitzgerald. This iconic, award-winning brand, well-known for its wheated bourbon, was founded in the late 1800s. With all that history, recently, the brand announced it was entering a new era of hospitality by creating a new job title: the Old Fitzgerald Hospitality Concierge.
Old Fitzgerald Hospitality Concierge

Not only is Old Fitzgerald adding this new job to its organization, but it's also hiring Gail Simmons, one of the most well-known culinary experts and television personalities, for this position.

Read more
I.W. Harper is releasing a special whiskey that was matured for more than 3 decades
I.W. Harper's new whiskey is only available through an auction
I.W. Harper

To say that the newest release from I.W. Harper is limited is a major understatement. Made using just four legacy barrels, I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has aged since 1989, when The 'Burbs and Major League were in theaters.
I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This ultra-limited-edition expression matured over thirty years at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Kentucky. It's being launched in collaboration with two-time Oscar-nominated actor, director, and philanthropist Colman Domingo. Only five bottles of this unique whiskey will be sold (out of a total of 11 ever made). They will be exclusively auctioned by Sotheby's in New York City with proceeds going to Native Son, a non-profit platform created to "inspire, empower, and amplify the visibility of Black queer men."

Read more
Move over margarita: This Lebanese-inspired cocktail is your new summer sip
A Lebanese cocktail
Cocktails at Beity.

Summer gives us many reasons to celebrate, from graduations and long lazy days to vacations that have been on the calendar for months. Such occasions deserve something to toast with, like a dry Sauvignon Blanc or a pro-level Margarita. Or perhaps something a little more unusual to appease intrepid tastebuds?

Granted, the classics are great, from Old Fashions to signature tiki drinks, but sometimes you want something extra unique. That's where Beity comes into play. The Chicago restaurant specializes in neo-Lebanese food and has an award-winning cocktail program. We couldn't resist when they offered us a recipe for a drink that combines gin with green Chartreuse and a touch of arak, a Lebanese anise-based concoction.

Read more