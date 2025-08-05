Jack Daniel’s is launching a new flavored whiskey for berry fans

There aren’t many names bigger worldwide than Jack Daniel’s in the pantheon of whiskey. This Lynchburg, Tennessee-based brand is well-known for its iconic Old No. 7. Made using the Lincoln County Process, it’s not only the most popular Tennessee whiskey but arguably the most popular in the world.

But the brand makes more than this iconic whiskey. It’s also well-known for its flavored whiskeys, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, and Tennessee Apple. Recently, it announced a new flavor well-suited for berry fans.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry

The beloved brand’s newest flavored whiskey is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry. Like all of its flavored whiskeys, this 70-proof expression begins with the distillery’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey that’s made with a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Like all of its whiskeys, it’s mellowed through ten feet of sugar maple charcoal before being matured in new, charred American oak barrels. It’s finally infused with fresh blackberry flavor to add a fruity, sweet, summery flavor to your favorite whiskey.

According to the brand, the result is a base of bold, sweet, caramel, vanilla, and oak paired perfectly with sweet, tangy, fruity blackberry flavor. Perfect for mixing or sipping neat on a cool summer night, this is sure to be your end-of-summer go-to.

“The smooth, well-rounded finish of our Tennessee Whiskey makes it one of the most versatile expressions to pair with unexpected flavor,” said Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery.

“By adding the ripe notes of blackberries, we’ve created an approachable spirit that’s full of character, easy to enjoy with friends, and perfect for any season.”

Where can you buy it?

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry will be available beginning this month at whiskey retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $21.99 for a 750ml bottle.