Skrewball Whiskey is releasing its popular eggnog

We get that it’s still October, but it’s almost “the most wonderful time of the year.” The holidays will be here before you know it. And if you’re a fan of Skrewball Whiskey, the popular peanut butter-flavored whiskey, you know what time means. It’s time for Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Eggnog.

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Eggnog

The brand recently announced the national relaunch of this popular seasonal offering. First introduced during the 2022 holiday season, this seasonal staple is a mix of the well-known peanut butter-flavored whiskey and eggnog made with 100% premium dairy cream.

The result is a 29.5-proof boozy eggnog with notes of sweet cream, cinnamon candy, vanilla beans, and salty, sweet peanut butter. Made with no artificial ingredients, it’s a shelf-stable, ready-to-drink eggnog you can enjoy through the New Year (and beyond if you’re a true eggnog fan).

Enjoy it over ice for an indulgent after-dinner drink, or add a cinnamon stick or other wintry spices to add some extra seasonal flavor. It’s sweet, salty, spicy, creamy, and very memorable. If it doesn’t already, this boozy peanut butter whiskey eggnog will soon have a permanent spot on your holiday table.

Where can I buy it?

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Eggnog is a limited-edition expression. It’s only available from now through the holiday season. It’s available at an online store and at select retailers in Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin for a limited time only at a suggested retail price of $19.99.

